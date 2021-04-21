Aimee Garcia And AJ Mendez To Pen '47 Ronin' Sequel's Screenplay

Keanu Reeves' 2013 action fantasy film 47 Ronin is all set to receive a sequel. According to a report by Deadline, Lucifer actor Aimee Garcia and New York Times bestseller author AJ Mendez have been roped in to write the screenplay of the film. For all those who want to know more about Aimee Garcia's latest venture, here are all the details.

47 Ronin sequel details

The report also quoted Aimee saying that she and AJ are excited to write the script of a diverse and inclusive action film. She also praised the director of the film Ron Yuan, who has previously directed Disney's Mulan and said that his vision of blending martial arts, horror, cyber-punk and action is inspiring. She further said that she and AJ are honoured to be associated with a multi-cultural and modern story as creators of colour. The cast of the film has not been announced yet.

The first part of 47 Ronin starred Keanu Reeves and Hiroyuki Sanada and was the directorial debut of Carl Rinsch. The plot of the film revolved around a group of samurai who set out to seek revenge on a feared shogun who had murdered their master. The action sequences of the film were widely appreciated by the audiences.

Aimee Garcia in Lucifer

The 42-year-old actor plays the role of Ella Lopez in this supernatural fantasy series Lucifer. Ella is a highly skilled forensics scientist who is extremely religious. She gets an instant liking for Lucifer, who has left Hell to come to enjoy life in Los Angeles. The series is coming to an end with its sixth season premiering on May 28, 2021, on Netflix. Lucifer's final season will showcase what will happen to Chloe and Lucifer.

Aimee is also going to lend her voice to Marvel's animated series M.O.D.O.K. He is a supervillain who has gone bankrupt and is struggling to keep his empire and family running. Aimee is going to play the character of M.O.D.O.K's wife Jodie Tarleton who runs a blog to earn money. The series is all set to release on Hulu on May 21, 2021.

Aimee Garcia and AJ Mendez have also co-authored the comic series Glow and Dungeons and Dragons. They also have penned the upcoming Wonder Woman comics which are going to release in July. The duo also has launched the Scrappy Heart Productions that gives a platform to diverse stories.

Image courtesy- @aimeegarcia4realz and @theajmendez Instagram