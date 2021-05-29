Aimee Garcia Discloses Connection Between Her 'Lucifer' And 'M.O.D.O.K.' Characters

Aimee Garcia has earned fame with her performance as Ella Lopez in the fantasy drama series Lucifer. She recently voiced Jodie in Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., an animated series on Hulu. While the two characters are poles apart, Garcia found a connection between them.

Aimee Garcia reveals a connection between her Lucifer and M.O.D.O.K. roles

In a recent interview with Looper, Aimee Garcia expressed that she sees her Lucifer and M.O.D.O.K. characters as polar opposites. She explained that Ella Lopez is "so full of light and a big love bug," a huge hugger, and a Pollyanna. She's non-judgmental, curious and sees the best in people, and everyone is her potential best friend until proven otherwise. Garcia stated that on the other hand, Jodie starts out the first season of MODOK as the voice of reason, the loving wife, the mom, and all of a sudden she becomes, in her opinion, a "worse supervillain" than the titular character. So, she doesn't really see similarities between her two roles.

However, Aimee Garcia discovered a unique connection between Ella Lopez and Jodie as she dug deeper. She asserted that in their own way, both of them are "trailblazers" in the television industry. The actor explained that with Jodie being an originated Latina character in the Marvel Universe and an independent woman who finds her career later in life after she's become a mom. In animation, she doesn't think the audiences see that often. She noted that then Ella is one of the few women of color in STEM on TV, and she is just "so proud" to represent a Latina scientist. Garcia thinks that at one point she was the only Latina scientist character out of the 200-plus shows on the air at the time, which "boggles" her mind. So she thinks they are both, in their own way, trailblazers, except in different directions.

Aimee Garcia in Lucifer is seen in the latest season 5 part B. The series will conclude with its upcoming sixth and final season. Meanwhile, Aimee Garcia in MODOK could go ahead as the first season has received positive reviews from the viewers. However, the makers haven't announced a second installment yet.

IMAGE: AIMEEGARCIA4REALZ INSTAGRAM

