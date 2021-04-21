'Ajeeb Daastaans' Leads Aditi, Nushrratt, Fatima Read Out Their 'bizarre' DMs; Watch

As Netflix India dropped its latest outing, Ajeeb Daastaans, the verified social media handle of the streaming giant featured an IGTV video, featuring the leading ladies of the anthology. Interestingly, in the video titled 'Ajeeb DMs', Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Fatima Sana Shaikh read a few messages that they received in the DMs of their verified social media handle. The video opened with a few snippets.

As the screen introduced the title of the video, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Fatima Sana Shaikh explained that they will be reading a couple of bizarre DMs. Starting with Aditi, the actor can be heard reading a message, in which the sender has asked her if she has any "difficulties in breathing" as she keeps her mouth open in her pictures. Meanwhile, Fatima read another, where the sender has asked Fatima to "recreate Macarena" from her film Chachi 420. On the other hand, Nushrratt can be heard reading a request, in which the "sender requested the actor to vaccinate" him/her.

As the video progressed further a social media user commented on Aditi being "too skinny". Meanwhile, another poked fun at Nushrratt over her "mental and physical age". In response to a bizarre DM, Fatima can be heard saying, "My Gamla My Phool, My Body My Rule". The caption of the video post read, "their DMs to show 'lukin nyc deer' is not the strangest one out there".

Bizarre DMs of Ajeeb Daastaans' leading ladies:

More about Ajeeb Daastaans cast, release and plot:

Ajeeb Daastaans released on Netflix on April 16, 2021. Multiple filmmakers have been donned the hat of director for this anthology, each responsible for the direction of their respective stories. Directors Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta are the four directors of this anthology film. The plot of the Netflix film focuses on four different stories that touch several topics such as love, friendships and other issues with their shares of complexities. Along with the above-mentioned leading ladies, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul have also portrayed pivotal characters in different parts.