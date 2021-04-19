Ajeeb Daastaans' Neeraj Ghaywan Talks About Why It Is Essential To Address Caste Divide

Director Neeraj Ghaywan who directed the film Geeli Pucchi in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, in a recent interview, highlighted that it is important to talk about the caste divide in the workplaces. His film reflects the prejudices seen in offices and other walks of life. Geeli Pucchi stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles.

In a recent interview with Midday, Neeraj Ghaywan talked about how the caste divide is still very prevalent in India. When asked if the country has come a long way since the release of his previous film Masaan which also explored the caste divide in the society, Neeraj replies that things are still the same since Masaan and his idea was not to address any particular subaltern but to look at everything in the context of intersectionality. He added that his film in Ajeeb Daastaans also explores segments of patriarchy, caste, class, and gender.

More to the point, Neeraj said that sometimes preferential treatment is given to a certain section of the society. He added that in his film Geeli Pucchi, Konkona's character is smarter and more experienced than Aditi's character, but she is denied the opportunity to work at the position of a data manager just because of her caste. Furthermore, he said that we often see this bias in workplaces and it is really essential to speak about it.

Later on, Neeraj revealed how he got the idea of his film by watching a Malayalam woman factory worker while shooting for Masaan. He added that he thought of the concept of Geeli Pucchi during the filming of Masaan but he believed that the film would have been very radical for the universe of Masaan. In the end, he said that he let the story brew in his head for several years and then he finally decided to write about a queer love story of two women from completely different backgrounds.

Ajeeb Daastaans is the latest anthology movie on Netflix. The anthology is divided into four short films, namely Majnu, Khilauna, Geeli Pucchi, and Ankahi. Actors like Fatima Sana Sheikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Nushrrat Bharuccha, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, and Manav Kaul are a part of the cast of this movie.

