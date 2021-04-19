Last Updated:

Ajeeb Daastaans Review: Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Geeli Pucchi' Wins All The Love From Fans

Ajeeb Daastaans' stories have received the final verdict from the audience. Know how the four short films fared and the review of Ajeeb Daastaans' cast, here.

Netflix's latest anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans has been in the headlines ever since it released on April 16, 2021. Filmmakers Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Kayoze Irani and Neeraj Ghaywan have directed four short films in the movie. Majnu by Shashank Khaitan, Khilauna by Raj Mehta, Ankahee by Kayoze Irani and Geeli Pucchi by Neeraj Ghaywan explore different themes including jealousy, prejudice, toxicity and the sense of entitlement. Here is what the audience has to say about the newly released Netflix movie. 

Ajeeb Daastaans review: Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Geeli Pucchi' takes the cake

Fans have given raving reviews for Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans. The film has already started streaming on the number 1 spot on the OTT platform. Twitteratti have especially loved Neeraj Ghyawan's Geeli Pucchi. One fan called the short film "a masterpiece" as the director managed to show various "real narratives in society". Actors Konkana Sen and Aditi Rao Hydari were lauded for their performances in the movie. Kayoze Irani, who made his directorial debut with Ankahee, was praised for his skills.

Shefali Shah-starrer Ankahee won a particular fan's heart who was pleased to have a love story focusing on late 30-year-olds and managed to show how some men excelled in all the roles of life but failed to be good husbands. While Shah was called a "woman of magic" her co-star Manav Kaul was called "underrated" and a "brilliant performer".   

Overall, Ajeeb Daastaans' stories have been loved by fans. Neeraj Ghyawan's Geeli Pucchi starring Konkana Sen and Aditi Rao Hydari have impressed the viewers. Kayoze Irani's directorial debut Ankahee too, has received raving reviews among all fans with Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul's performance being applauded by the audience. Ajeeb Dastaans on Netflix has received a total of 6.8 stars out of 10 on IMDb. 

Ajeeb Daastaan's cast

Ajeeb Daastaan on Netflix includes four short films with a separate set of star cast members. Shashank Khaitan's Majnu features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Jaydeep Ahlawat in the lead with Armaan Ralhan, Arvind Pandey and Abhay Joshi in supporting roles. Khilauna helmed by Raj Mehta stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee and others. Konkona Sen and Aditi Rao Hydari take the lead in Neeraj Ghaywan's Geeli Pucchi. Debutant director Kayoze Irani's Ankahee sheds the limelight on Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Sara Arjun and Tota Roy Chowdhury. 

(Promo Image Source: Still from Ajeeb Daastaans)

