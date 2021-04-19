Ajeeb Daastaans Review: Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Geeli Pucchi' Wins All The Love From Fans

Netflix's latest anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans has been in the headlines ever since it released on April 16, 2021. Filmmakers Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Kayoze Irani and Neeraj Ghaywan have directed four short films in the movie. Majnu by Shashank Khaitan, Khilauna by Raj Mehta, Ankahee by Kayoze Irani and Geeli Pucchi by Neeraj Ghaywan explore different themes including jealousy, prejudice, toxicity and the sense of entitlement. Here is what the audience has to say about the newly released Netflix movie.

Ajeeb Daastaans review: Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Geeli Pucchi' takes the cake

Fans have given raving reviews for Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans. The film has already started streaming on the number 1 spot on the OTT platform. Twitteratti have especially loved Neeraj Ghyawan's Geeli Pucchi. One fan called the short film "a masterpiece" as the director managed to show various "real narratives in society". Actors Konkana Sen and Aditi Rao Hydari were lauded for their performances in the movie. Kayoze Irani, who made his directorial debut with Ankahee, was praised for his skills.

Shefali Shah-starrer Ankahee won a particular fan's heart who was pleased to have a love story focusing on late 30-year-olds and managed to show how some men excelled in all the roles of life but failed to be good husbands. While Shah was called a "woman of magic" her co-star Manav Kaul was called "underrated" and a "brilliant performer".

#GeeliPucchi is a masterpiece. Thanks to Dir Neeraj Ghaywan for showcasing real narratives in society such as Castediscrimination,Homophobia, general misogyny. Totally in love with solid performances of Konkana Sen and Aditi Rao. Got feels of Masaan. The best of #AjeebDaastaans. — Deepti à°¦à±€à°ªà±à°¤à°¿ (@deeeepam) April 19, 2021

I'm still not sure if that's something from the past or the brilliant performance done by @ShefaliShah_ . I've already seen #ankahee four times repeatedly during the weekend, and each time I found myself crying with #shefalishah #AjeebDaastaans — Nitesh Jain (@TheRebeliousBoy) April 19, 2021

the end of the second story in #AjeebDaastaans is still sending shivers down my spine — Radhika S (@RSalasskar) April 19, 2021

@konkonas you always left us dumbstruck with ur acting prowess but the way u lived through #GeeliPucchi is out of a world experience. No words can describe finess of ur role. Love you!@aditiraohydari @ghaywan thanks for this experience!@NetflixIndia #AjeebDaastaans — Milind S (@manasvi_s) April 19, 2021

Watched #AjeebDaastaans & hv to say @ghaywan’s ‘Geeli Pucchi’ is the best & most imp one. Though a little disappointed they couldn’t find a Dalit actor to portray the role of a Dalit but agree casting the right actor is important. Atleast didn’t hv a UC saviour like #article15 ðŸ™ŒðŸ¾ — Ankit Soni (@the_ankit_soni) April 19, 2021

Watched #AjeebDaastaans I loved the story : Geeli Pucchi @konkonas you are a superb actor! And @aditiraohydari brilliant depiction of your character. The story is so different yet catchy. I have been watching your story over and over again since the first time I watched.ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ — Bhavna (@Bhavna95302825) April 19, 2021

#Ankahi of #AjeebDaastaans gave me what I always wanted. A love story of someone who is in late 30s. But then the short goes on to emphasize how women tolerate men with their hearts at stake for being good sons, good fathers, good brothers, good friends and not good husbands. — Jeev (@cinemapilla) April 19, 2021

#Ankahi is truly the best than the rest!! Lovedd #AjeebDaastaans & especially this segment is mind blowing! @ShefaliShah_ is a women of magic ♥♥!! I have alwys admired her work ri8 from monsoon wedding! â¤â¤!! #ManavKaul is too underrated, a brilliant performer â¤ pic.twitter.com/pz0OjrZFJy — Dhanush (@dhanufabby121) April 19, 2021

Hearty congrats on #AjeebDaastaans ! Thoroughly enjoyed it! #Koko and @kayoze have been the shining stars for me personally! Looking forward to more form you @somenmishra0 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 — Nidhi Parmar (@nidhiparmar) April 19, 2021

Overall, Ajeeb Daastaans' stories have been loved by fans. Neeraj Ghyawan's Geeli Pucchi starring Konkana Sen and Aditi Rao Hydari have impressed the viewers. Kayoze Irani's directorial debut Ankahee too, has received raving reviews among all fans with Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul's performance being applauded by the audience. Ajeeb Dastaans on Netflix has received a total of 6.8 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Ajeeb Daastaan's cast

Ajeeb Daastaan on Netflix includes four short films with a separate set of star cast members. Shashank Khaitan's Majnu features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Jaydeep Ahlawat in the lead with Armaan Ralhan, Arvind Pandey and Abhay Joshi in supporting roles. Khilauna helmed by Raj Mehta stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee and others. Konkona Sen and Aditi Rao Hydari take the lead in Neeraj Ghaywan's Geeli Pucchi. Debutant director Kayoze Irani's Ankahee sheds the limelight on Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Sara Arjun and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Ajeeb Daastaans)