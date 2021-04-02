'Ajeeb Daastaans' Trailer Released By Netflix; Shows Love, Empathy, Exploitation And More

Netflix has released an intense trailer for its upcoming anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans. The upcoming film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. The film will feature four different stories.

Ajeeb Daastaans' trailer review

In the Ajeeb Daastaans trailer, one can see glimpses from each of the four stories. The trailer begins with Jaideep Ahlawat's character telling his wife on their wedding night that he loves someone else, to which Fatima then gives a bold response and can be seen getting intimate with another man later. The trailer features Nushrratt next who talks about the problems she's facing while raising her daughter and the men who try to exploit her situation. The trailer then moves on to Konkona Sensharma and Aditi Rao Hydari who seem to be getting close to one another while still not fully being able to understand their feelings for one another. Finally, the trailer also shows Shefali Shah who explains to her husband why learning sign language is important for their daughter as it is her "only language". Take a look at the trailer below.

Ajeeb Daastaans plot

Netflix's official description for the Ajeeb Daastaans stories is, "Four shorts explore the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering under the fractured relationships". Ajeeb Daastaans cast stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as a bold bride who gets married to Jaideep Ahlawat, in the first story. On the night of their wedding, Jaideep tells Fatima that he loves someone else which leads her to take comfort in another man's arms. The second story features Nushratt Bharuccha as a house worker who has a young daughter. Nushratt looks after her daughter alone and wants a bright future for her and ends up meeting a man who tries to take advantage of the situation. A laundryman, played by Abhishek Banerjee, seems to be in love with her as well.

Ajeeb Daastaans plot also features two other intense stories with the third story featuring Shefali Shah, who plays the mother of a hearing-impaired daughter. The film will show her trying to get her husband to understand her daughter's situation and be more empathetic towards her. The fourth and final story features Konkona Sensharma who meets a housewife played by Aditi Rao Hydari as the two understand how to accept their feelings for one another as well as deal with the added taboo in our country that is homosexuality.

Image source - Still from Ajeeb Daastaans trailer