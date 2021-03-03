Akansha Ranjan Shares The First Look Of 'Ray'; BFF Alia Bhatt Reacts

Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan released the first look of her latest Netflix project titled Ray. She posted the picture on her official Instagram handle. Her image earned comments from the who's who of Bollywood including actor Athiya Shetty. Alia Bhatt too shared her excitement for her best friend Akansha Ranjan's show.

The first look of Akansha Ranjan's show

Akansha Ranjan shared the first look of her latest Netflix show Ray on her Instagram account. In the image, she sat on a couch while Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was seen sitting on the floor wearing a co-ordinated tracksuit. Akansha Ranjan's show Ray will be a part of Netflix's list of new shows. In the caption, she disclosed that the series involves four stories that are carefully curated. She also shared that the stories were written by Satyajit Ray.

Her post received all the love and support from fans. Her sister Anushka Ranjan replied with "Yaaas" and hands-up emojis and fire emojis. Athiya Shetty too sent her good wishes in the comment section with a simple sun emoji. Akansha Ranjan's best friend and Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Alia Bhatt reposted the story to her own Instagram account expressing her excitement for Akansha Ranjan's new show, Ray.

A list of other latest Netflix releases

On March 3, 2021, Netflix India shared a glimpse into it's set of new shows with the hashtag 'Ab Menu Sab New'. In Netflix India's video, an array of shows from new series to a second season for existing shows were announced. A total of 41 original titles will be provided by the platform for its Indian audience ranging through various genres.

The long-awaited Finding Anamika with Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead is included in the long list of latest Netflix releases. The plot of the series focuses on Anamika, a major star who is also a wife and a mother. She suddenly disappears sending her family and the police in search of her. The actor's flawless image in the media shatters as some lies are unveiled. Finding Anamika's release was announced in December 2019.

Pooja Bhatt is all set to make her comeback with the series Bombay Begums. She will play the role of Rani, the CEO of Royal Bank, who must juggle between her professional and personal life. Her life gets intertwined with four other women who want to make it big in the city of Mumbai. Bombay Begums will release on March 8, 2021.

