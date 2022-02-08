Alan Ritchson's 'Reacher' Renewed For Season 2 By Amazon Prime Video After Amazing Debut

Less than a week after the release of the first season, Reacher has been renewed for a second season. The decision was sparked by the impressive response for the film over the three days since its release.

The show has emerged as one of the most-viewed shows on Amazon Prime Video since its release. The streamers expressed their excitement about the show as it renewed the show for a second season.

Alan Ritchson's Reacher renewed for Season 2 by Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video, as per a report on Deadline, stated that the Alan Ritchson series was one of the top 5 web series of all time, in terms of the viewership over a 24-hour period, not just in the United States of America, but also across the globe. Not just that, the series was also among the well-received on the platform, after it received an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 from the subscribers.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. stated that it was a 'phenomenal debut' for Reacher, as it credited Lee Child for creating one of the well-known heroes, Nick Santora for an 'original approach' to filmmaking, the 'brilliant embodiment' by Alan Ritchson and 'dedication'of the talented people who had helped it become one of the 'undeniably bingeworthy series.'

Reacher based on popular novel hits the web

The series consists of eight episodes and all of them have been released simultaneously.

Reacher is based on the debut novel of Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series, which has multiple editions published since 1997. The series has been adapted for the screen by Nick Santora.

The plot of the film revolves around a former military policeman adapting to civilian life. His visit to Margrave, Georgia, however, brings a challenging situation for him, where he gets accused of a murder, the first in the past two decades inthe region. He also gets arrested, following the testimonies of the eyewitnesses alleging his presence at the crime scene. The rest of the story was about his quest to find and hit out at the conspiracy behind his arrest.

The series had become a talking point upon its release, with netizens showering praises on Twitter. The series also stars Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Bruce McGill, Maria Sten, among others.