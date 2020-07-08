Does Alba Baptista Resembles Ellen Page? Twitter Thinks So About The Portuguese Actor

Netflix’s new fantasy action series Warrior Nun is now streaming on the platform. One of the main attractions on Netflix’s Warrior Nun aside from its cast and intriguing storyline and the breathtaking scenery is it’s good looking and talented cast. Portuguese actor Alba Baptista plays the lead role of Ava Silva on the show. Since, the show’s release, fans on Twitter have been guessing, whom does Alba Baptista look like.

Alba Baptista resembles like whom?

According to some fans of Warrior Nun on Twitter, the 22-year-old Portuguese actor looks like she was the child of the Ex-Machina star Alicia Vikander and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. A Twitter user also tweeted saying that Ava in Warrior Nun looks like a mixture of the Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence and French American actor Julie Delpy from Before Sunrise. Here are the tweets guessing whom Alba Baptista looks like.

Alba Baptista resembles Ellen Page

In spite of fans guessing whom, Alba Baptista looks like most Twitter users were claiming that Alba Baptista looks like Ellen Page. Ellen Page is a 33-year-old Canadian actor and has starred in films such as X-Men from 2006 to 2014. Ellen Page was also seen in Christophers Nolan’s masterpiece Inception alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Alba Baptista resembles like Emilia Clarke

Another Twitter user commented saying that Ava in Warrior Nun looks like Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke mixed with Emily Blunt, with a physique of Salma Hayek. There were also a few speculations as to if Alba Baptista was related to Emilia Clarke, because of how similar they look.

Alba Baptista is was born in Lisbon city in Portugal. It is a lesser-known fact that Alba Baptista has appeared in multiple high-profile Portuguese Television shows such as Jogo Duplo and A Criaçao. Ava in Warrior Nun also acted in films such as Fatima and Leviano.

Ava in Warrior Nun

Alba Baptista plays the lead role of Ava in Warrior Nun. Ava is a 19-year-old who wakes up in the morgue and shockingly discovers that an angelic halo has been planted in her back. This halo cures Ava's paralysis and gives her superpowers. It also burdens her with the mantle of being a formidable 'Warrior Nun' and fight at the side of angels against the evil and dark forces.

Warrior Nun on Netflix

Warrior Nun on Netflix follows the journey and adventures of a group of young fighter nuns. These Warrior Nuns have gotten embroiled in a secret but deadly war with dark supernatural forces for generations. Ava in Warrior Nun, who is non-believer surprisingly gets chosen to wield a magical halo as a weapon in the fight to come. However, her unruly attitude leads to some conflict with the older and traditional members of the Order of the Cruciform Sword.

