Alex Trebek's Health Update: How Is Alex Trebek From Jeopardy Doing Now?

Canadian American Television personality and the popular host of Jeopardy, Alex Trebek has brought some good news for his fans. The Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has been suffering from Pancreatic cancer for some time now. But, fans got Alex Trebek’s health update in a YouTube video which was uploaded to the Jeopardy Channel on July 16, 2020. The television host also gave updates about the upcoming episodes of the television game show, Jeopardy. Read on to get Alex Trebek’s health updates.

Alex Trebek’s health updates: How is Alex Trebek doing now?

While giving his health update in the YouTube video titled Summer Update From Alex Trebek | JEOPARDY!, Alex Trebek said that he was doing well. He also mentioned that he has been taking his treatment regularly and it is paying off. In Alex Trebek’s health update the television host also claimed that his treatment also fatigues him a great deal. The star went on to reveal that during his break from the studio, he had written a book which will be coming out July 21, 2020. Alex Trebek first announced the news of his book, The Answer Is …Reflections on My Life, in April 2020.

Alex Trebek’s Cancer struggles

The Jeopardy Host first announced the news of his cancer to the world in March 2020. Alex Trebek who was also the host of ABC’s To Tell The Truth revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Throughout his treatment, Alex Trebek continued to host Jeopardy and kept his fans up to date with his health.

In an interview given to a media portal in March 2020, he claimed that it would be a lie to say that his journey with cancer was an easy one. Alex Trebek from Jeopardy claimed that there were some good days, but a lot of not-so-good one’s as well. He claimed that he would often joke with his friends that if his cancer won't kill him, the chemo treatments would. In Alex Trebek’s cancer journey, the star claimed that there were moments of great pain and days when certain bodily functions would suddenly come to a halt. He would often have massive attacks of depression which made him wonder if it really was worth fighting on.

How old is Alex Trebek?

Alex Trebek from Jeopardy is currently 79 years old. His book The Answer Is …Reflections on My Life is set to release a day before his 80th birthday which is on July 22, 2020. Alex Trebek was born in Ontario, Canada on July 22, 2020, 1940. He grew up in a French-English bilingual household and started his hosting career in Canada.

