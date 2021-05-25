Alexis Bledel Finally Answers Who Rory Gilmore Should Have Ended Up With On Gilmore Girls

It’s been about a decade since the popular show Gilmore Girls ended. Fans of the show are still trying to solve one unanswered question of the show. If there’s one thing every fan of Gilmore Girls fan is passionate about is knowing who should have ended up with the lead of the show Rory Gilmore. Fans are always debating whether it should have been Dean, Jess, or Logan but finally, Alexis Bledel has put an end to this query with a hilarious response.

Alexis Bledel finally puts an end to the question of who should have been with Rory Gilmore

In an interview with Andy Cohen on the show Watch What Happens Live, Rory Gilmore aka Alexis Bledel finally addressed the most-discussed question of every Gilmore Girls fan. When asked about whom she would pick as Rory's partner between Jess, Logan, and Dean, Bledel managed to give a hilarious response as she said "Jeagan." Rory combined all three names of Rory’s boyfriends and came up with a combined name. More to the point, she added, "I can’t single somebody out."

Later on, in the interview, some other questions regarding Gilmore Girls were also asked the show. When being asked what lessons she took from the show, Rory revealed that she learned the importance of doing work and then go for a feast mentality. She also revealed that she drank a lot of coffee during the show.

Gilmore Girls originally ran from the year 2000 to 2007 but was rebooted in 2016. The show followed the story of a single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory Gilmore who lives in a small town of Connecticut. The show revolved around the small town and the adventures of Rory and Lorelai with crazy neighbors. The reboout of the show ended on a cliffhanger and fans are still hoping for arrival of another season. Earlier this month , Scott Patterson in an interview with US Weekly, who originally played the love of interest of Lorelai, Luke Danes, revealed that he has some brand new ideas for the future of the show.

Promo Image: Still From Gilmore Girls

