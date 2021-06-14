Ali Fedotowsky Reveals That She's 'super Anemic' And Feels Exhausted All The Time

Bachelor Nation’s Ali Fedotowsky took to Instagram on Sunday, June 13, 2021, to share her health journey with fans after struggling with exhaustion. The actor explained in a video that she will require intravenous treatment in the coming days after recent blood work revealed she has iron-deficiency anaemia. The former Bachelorette claimed that the illness had left her "tired all the time".

Bachelor Nation's Ali Fedotowsky's health

Ali shared a video on her Instagram stories, where she revealed, "I almost did not tell you guys this because, honestly, it feels like it has been one thing after another. But I feel like I have to because everyone's going to be like, 'Why are you tired all the time?'” She added, “So I ended up going to the doctor, got a bunch of blood work done, testing everything under the sun".

The actor further added, "After getting all this blood work done, it turns out I am super anemic, which I didn't know”. She revealed, “My ferritin levels, which is how your blood stores iron, are basically zero, so my doctor's like, 'Um, no wonder you're exhausted all the time. Like, I'm surprised you're out and about'".

Ali then informed her followers that she has begun taking iron supplements and that she will be returning to the hospital soon to be hooked up to an IV drip. "I'm on an iron regimen now—I'm taking it three times a day," she said. "And I'm going and getting, this week, an iron IV, where they're actually going to hook me up to an IV and fill my system with iron. So I'm excited about that. But anyway, so that's what's going on with me". Take a look at a few more glimpses below.

Ali Fedotowsky, a 36-year-old Entertainment Journalist, married radio personality Kevin Manno in 2015. They had their first child in 2017, and the happy couple married soon after. They welcomed their second child, a son, in 2018. Ali Fedotowsky is very active on Instagram, where she frequently shares photos of herself, her husband of two years, and their two young children. Take a look at Ali Fedotowsky's Instagram posts below.

Image: Ali Fedotowsky's Instagram

