Why 'Alita: Battle Angel' Fans Love To Hate The Character Of Hugo?

Alita: Battle Angel is a 2019 American cyberpunk action movie, based on the Japanese manga artist Yukito Kishiro's 1990 series Gunnm and is its 1993 original video animation adaptation, Battle Angel. Upon its release, the movie managed to gather a huge fan base and with a recent theatrical re-release of the movie and renewed cries for a sequel, it seems like the passion for the movie series isn't going to subside soon. The movie has had many cameos that have set up their characters to appear in the sequel, but it might be best if Hugo’s character does not show up again, as per some of the fans. It seems the Alita: Battle Angel fans love to hate the character of Hugo and here is why.

Also Read | 'Along Came A Spider' Cast And Other Details About Its Characters

Alita: Battle Angel’s fans love to hate Hugo

According to reports from Looper, fans felt his character wasn't developed well enough to face the emotional impact of death, and that too twice in such rapid succession. The audience feels really bad when the love interest of the movie’s lead character dies. But, having that done twice with Hugo’s character feels unnecessary and “not so important”, according to fans of the movie.

Also Read | Harshvardhan Rane Shares A Bare Body Still From His Upcoming Movie 'Taish'

According to comments on Reddit, a fan has mentioned that "it was also funny to see him die twice in five minutes. And to give him an emotional death scene each time”. Another fan has written, “It was unintentionally funny to see him fall off the bridge thing, just a flailing head and torso”. Saying that Hugo was not the right fit for Alita from a romantic perspective, a fan wrote, "She literally falls in love with the first guy she sees in the street. I feel like his part in the movie is more to show her immaturity than his romantic worth”.

Also Read | Did You Know That 'Haunting Of Bly Manor' Star Amelie Bea Smith Voices Peppa Pig?

Unless Hugo comes back to life “again”, fans should not be worrying about seeing his character return for an Alita: Battle Angel sequel. Hopefully, the lead character finds another love interest in the sequel of the movie series. Fans are also hoping for the new love interest of Alita to be more mature than Hugo and strike a better chord with the fans of Alita: Battle Angel.

Also Read | Did You Know Hina Khan And Singing Sensation Rahul Vaidya Share A Past Connection?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.