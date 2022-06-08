'All Of Us Are Dead' Cast Share Video Message After Netflix Announces Season 2; Fans React

After giant streaming platform Netflix announced the renewal of the Korean zombie apocalypse horror series All of Us Are Dead for a second season, a sense of excitement ran down among the fans. The news about the second season was confirmed with a teaser by Netflix that just hinted at how the drama will get more intense with the sequel.

Post the announcement, the cast which includes the Hyosan High School students, shared a video while sharing their excitement for the zombie survival-based series. The actors, including Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Choi Yi Hyun, and Lomon, in a video, thanked their fans for showering them with their love and also expressed their expectations for the second season.

After Netflix renews All of Us Are Dead for season 2, cast shares a video

In the announcement video, Yoon Chan Young who plays the role of Lee Cheong-san in the popular series, begins by saying “Is this on? Is it working? Hello, everyone. It’s been a while. Thank you to the Netflix fans worldwide for giving so much love to ALL OF US ARE DEAD Season 1.” Park Ji Hoo continues, “How are you? We’ve been doing well. Did you hear the news?” Lomon (Park Solomon) goes next, saying, “ALL OF US ARE DEAD Season 2 is confirmed. We hope you also enjoy Season 2.” Cho Yi Hyun then wraps up the announcement video by saying, “What will happen in ALL OF US ARE DEAD Season 2? My friends are waiting for me, so I’m going to leave now. See you!”

The series which is based on the Korean webtoon Now at Our School revolves around the lives of students in a high school in South Korea as they experience a zombie outbreak and try to survive the apocalypse caused by a failed science experiment. According to various media reports, Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-Hyun, and Lomon will be seen reprising their roles in season two. Fans were quick to express their excitement over the same while counting on the days for the release of the second season. There were some who could not wait for the second season, while others just drooled over the news.

The announcement about the second season was made during the streamer's Geeked Week Monday. After its premiere on Netflix, the series followed the gory footsteps of global sensation Squid Game and reached No. 1 on Netflix. The popularity and massive fan following of the drama, let South Korea nab multiple No. 1 spots on Netflix's daily U.S. Top 10 viewership.

IMAGE: Instagram/NetflixKR