'All Of Us Are Dead' Director Speaks On Addressing 'bullying, Teen Pregnancy' In The Show

Netflix's latest Korean series, All Of Us Are Dead, has already climbed up the Top 10 chart on the platform in many countries. The show features trapped students who try to escape their high school which has become ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Recently, during a conversation with Tatler Asia, director of the series, Lee Jae-kyoo talked about addressing bullying and teen pregnancy' in Netflix's show.

In a conversation with Tatler Asia, Lee was asked about issues like bullying and teen pregnancy that have been addressed in the show. The director said that these issues are “not just confined to the school space”. Lee stated that he thinks that these conflicts between genders and classes and different hierarchies, appear everywhere and in all corners of the world. He further added that it just shows through at the school because that’s the setting.

Lee also spoke about the expression about setting the show in a school with young protagonists. He said that when he was young, they used to swim in the streams and if someone begins to drown, all the kids would jump in to save their friend. Lee continued that when they become adults, they choose the safest option- they don't just jump in but they think about the safest way to save others and themselves.

He continued that he thought about what it means to be an adult and what education & society do to them. The director added that in the series, people will get to know how the teens make decisions in these life or death situations. Speaking further, Lee saud that it was a 'fresh approach to put these immature adolescents against zombies on a school campus'.

About the show

All of Us Are Dead is a South Korean coming-of-age zombie apocalypse horror streaming Netflix series. The cast includes Park Ji-hoo, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Jeon Bae-soo. The series is based on the Naver webtoon, Now at Our School [ko], by Joo Dong-geun, which was published between 2009 and 2011. The series was released on January 28, 2022, on Netflix.