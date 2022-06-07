Korean dramas have been gaining momentum in the past, all thanks to amazing series like Squid Game, Crash Landing on You, Alive and more that are being appreciated from all corners. Having risen to fame lately, the K-drama series has become talked about among the fans. Now, after gaining popularity, the zombie drama All of Us Are Dead has been renewed for a second season.

Netflix's popular South Korean coming-of-age zombie apocalypse horror series has been renewed for season 2, the cast announced during the streamer's Geeked Week Monday. The series is based on the 2009 webtoon Now at Our School which traces the life of a group of enterprising students at Hyosan High as they fight a zombie outbreak while trapped within the overrun halls of the institution, that later becomes the ground zero of the Zombieland.

All of Us Are Dead is renewed for a second season

As per Variety, Netflix's second annual Geeked Week also aims at establishing the streaming platform as the home of Asian horror and sci-fi genre content. According to Netflix, Asian horror viewership has witnessed a surge of up to 30 per cent on the platform while viewership of sci-fi has increased to 20 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region in the years from 2020 to 2021.

The stellar cast of the film comprises Park Solomon, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-Hyun, Yoon Chan-young, Yoo In-soo, and Lee Yoo-Mi who essay the role of students who struggle to survive, hatching ingenious plans to stay safe while protecting themselves against a group of zombies.

After its premiere on Netflix, the series followed in the gory footsteps of global sensation Squid Game and reached No. 1 on Netflix. The popularity and massive fan following of the drama, let South Korea nab multiple No. 1 spots on Netflix's daily U.S. Top 10 viewership. After the first season was a huge hit among the fans and given the rating it received on the giant streaming platform, it is sure to say that the second season shall also receive tremendous reviews from the fans leaving all excited.

IMAGE: Instagram/choyihyun_1208