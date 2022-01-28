'All Of Us Are Dead' Twitter Review: Netizens Call It The 'best Horror Series On Netflix'

Netflix's high octane zombie drama All of Us Are Dead finally premiering today, January 28, and fans have already begun binge-watching the hugely anticipated K-drama. The show chronicles a group of students who get entrapped in a zombie outbreak at their high school. They try to make their way out of this cataclysmic event before their turn into one of the rabid infected. The series, which is based on a 2009 webtoon, comprises 12 episodes, each with a runtime between 53 to 72 minutes.

All of Us Are Dead twitter review

Twitteratis have started pouring their reviews as they watch the episodes, with one user quipping that the ensemble cast takes on their roles brilliantly. Another hailed the opening sequence, mentioning that it fully captivated their attention, while many have claimed it's the 'best horror series on Netflix'.

Shedding light on the series music score, one stated "Another plus point for #AllOfUsAreDead is the music score". Heaping praises on the series, another user wrote, "As I thought so, Park Mijin will be the crowds' fave character. Even in the webtoon she is my fave and of course also soohyeok." Take a look at some of the reviews.

All of the actors in all of us are dead is now my pride , im crying how good they are😭the characters it suits them😭😭 — ًー ia (@urikyeom_) January 28, 2022

Started watching All of Us Are Dead and ummmm, that opening is one way to grab someone's attention. — Nkhu_Ku (@NkhukuA) January 28, 2022

This series has to be the best horror series on Netflix. Best 28th of January in history! #AllOfUsAreDead pic.twitter.com/MOWHOLbtLw — HENRY ADOLPHUS 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 (@henryadolphus) January 28, 2022

This series is so good #AllOfUsAreDead 2nd episode completed — Bubbly_sneha⁷ is sick 🤒 (@bubbly_sneha) January 28, 2022

Another plus point for #AllOfUsAreDead is the music score 👌 — 💎SNH💎 (@NurulUnyil) January 28, 2022

The South Korean horror series stars Yoon Chan-young (Doctor John), Park Ji-hoo (House of Hummingbird), Cho Yi-Hyun (Hospital Playlist), Park Solomon (Sweet Revenge), and Yoo In-soo (At a Distance, Spring Is Green) in pivotal roles. Apart from the aforementioned actors, it also stars Lee Yoo-mi who shot to fame with her role in Squid Game, where she played Ji-Yeong (player 240). She later sacrifices her life to save a fellow contestant Kang Sae-byeok.

According to Variety, it is based on the digital comic Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun. It ran from 2009-2011 on Webtoon. The series promises a lot of blood and gore as the group of students evade their infected counterparts and try to stay alive in the hope of someone rescuing them. The series has faced postponements owing to the COVID-19 virus spread in South Korea. Netflix had announced the series back in April 2020, with production getting underway in the summer of 2020.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @ALLOFUSAREDEAD_DRAMA