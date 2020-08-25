'Hoops' Cast Boasts Of Jake Johnson as Hot-headed Basketball Coach Of Lenwood High School

Netflix's newly-released animated sitcom, Hoops follows the story of a hot-headed high school basketball coach who assumes turning around his terrible basketball team will help him take them to the big leagues. The adult animated series premiered on the streamer on August 21, 2020, and is created by comedian Ben Hoffman, who is popularly known as Wheeler Walker Jr. Hoops is headlined by Jake Johnson alongside Ron Funches, Cleo King, Natasha Leggero, A. D. Miles and Rob Riggle in pivotal roles. Read on to know about the cast of Hoops in detail.

Also Read | 'Blue Sky' Cast And Crew Asked To Sign Secrecy Waiver Before First Scripting Of BTS Drama?

Jake Johnson as Ben Hopkins

The American actor-comedian, Jake Johnson plays the lead role of coach Ben Hopkins in Hoops. Jake as Ben plays a quick-tempered basketball coach of Lenwood High School. Hopkins thinks that he can make his terrible basketball team hit the big leagues if he can turn them around.

Ron Funches as Ron

The American comedian-writer, Ron Funches as plays the role of Ron in this Netflix Original. He as Ron plays the assistant basketball coach of Lenwood High. Ron is the best friend of Ben Hopkins who dated his estranged wife in the animated sitcom.

Also Read | 'Death Note 2' Cast, Plot, Production, And Other Details That Fans Might Want To Know

Cleo King as Opal Lowry

(Image credit: Cleo King Instagram)

The popular television actor, Cleo King plays the role of Opal Lowry in Hoops. Cleo as Opal plays the principal of Lenwood High and Ben Hopkins's boss. King is well-known for playing a nurse in the cult American sitcom Friends and supporting roles in films and shows like Transformers: Age of Extinction, Six Feet Under and Ugly Betty to name a few.

Natasha Leggero as Shannon

The comedian, actor and writer, Natasha Leggero plays the role of Shannon in Hoops. Natasha as Shannon plays the estranged wife of protagonist Ben Hopkins. She is also shown to have an affair with Ben's best friend and assistant basketball coach of Lenwood High School, Ron.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' Cast's Net Worth Is A Quite Huge "rashi" Of Money; See Details

A. D. Miles as Matty

Anthony David Miles plays the role of Matty in this Ben Hoffman show. The comedian-actor as Matty plays a 16-year-old teenager who is 7 feet tall. Matty is also one of the members of Ben Hopkins's terrible basketball team.

Also Read | Shazam! 2 Official Title Revealed; Know About Shazam! 2 Cast And A Possible New Character

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.