Allison Janney And Creators React As 'Mom' Heads To Its Finale After Eight Seasons

Mom is a television sitcom that premiered on CBS on September 23, 2013. After eight years and eight seasons, Mom will air its final episode on May 6, 2021. Ahead of the series finale, Allison Janney and creators of Mom tv show, Chuck Lorre and Gemma Baker along with executive producer Nick Bakay react to the conclusion of the show.

Also read: 'Mom' To End After 8th Season, Allison Janney Bids Adieu To The Sitcom

Allison Janney's Instagram post about Mom season 8 finale

Allison Janney, who played the lead role of Bonnie Plunkett in all the eight seasons, took to Instagram stating that the show was one of the great honours of her life. She said, “Getting to be part of MOM these past 8 years...showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honours of my life.” She thanked all the creators, producers, cast and crew for giving them these wonderfully flawed and lovable characters to bring to life. She further added that her co-stars were amazingly talented actors whom she got to act with every day. She said, “Our entire crew, your laughter and love and dedication to this show has made it a joy to come to work.” Allison Janney thanked the shows’ extraordinary fans for all the support over the years. Take a look at her post below.

Also read: Mila Kunis Gushes Over Co-actor Allison Janney; Says They Share A 'yin-yang Energy'

Mom TV show creators on the show's finale

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Chuck, Gemma and Nick in a joint statement said that for the past eight years they have had the great honour to bring wonderful characters to life by sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week. They said, "From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives.” They further said that they were forever grateful to their brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on the journey with them.

Also read: Harry Styles Concludes His B-day Post With "Love Love Love"; Twitterati Trends The Phrase

Also read: 'To All The Boys: Always And Forever' Trailer Out; Concludes Netflix Film Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.