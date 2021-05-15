'Alma Matters: Inside The IIT Dream' Released, Fans Say 'a Must Must Watch'

Netflix’s series Alma Matters: Inside the IIT dream intended to explore the aspirational exterior of IIT Kharagpur which is also blended with despair, self-doubt and other mental challenges that various students face while living inside the campus. On Saturday, May 15, Netflix unveiled the docuseries, which describes what it is like to be an IITian. Set up in the 1950s, the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) were looked up as institutions to lend scientific temperament to the society.

Directed by Pratik Patra and Prashant Raj and produced by Dopamine Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the docuseries aims at exploring these institutions, which have been a one-stop-shop for a better life. Netizens all across social media started sharing memes after the first season was aired. While few thought that it is a must watch, others shared funny images. Let’s have a look.

Alma Matters: Inside The IIT Dream - A must must watch.



It's depressing to realize that kids would actually have to go through that process of 2 years to get into their choice of college only to be either rejected , completely burned out and to be labelled as failures. — Anupam Kapoor 🇮🇳 (@TheAnupamKapoor) May 15, 2021

pov being a computer engg degree holder from a 'south' ka college and watching alma matters pic.twitter.com/q5Ps3VA4SG — ˗ˏˋ( 🧈🧊 一_一)⁷ˎˊ˗ (@pianistseokjin) May 15, 2021

Got best project award for manufacturing Rail Hand Car in college second year. Never had imagined that I would land up in Railways only. #AlmaMatters #IITK pic.twitter.com/ozoqyrSkC8 — Akanshu Govil (@irrationalpage) May 15, 2021

#AlmaMatters on Netflix is too real!!@el_indiano made me remember the good, the bad, and the ugly days — Kartik Tiwari (@kartik_twr) May 15, 2021

Watched ”Alma matters” .. I was rooting for him (aadarsh Upadhyay) through the entire second episode..



Moment after his placement when he calls his mother n the call gets disconnected .. 😅😂😂😂 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XRZm9gkCzM — Kabir (@bon_fyre) May 15, 2021

All about TVF's Aspirants

Earlier when the final episode of TVF Aspirants came out, people could not stop themselves from Tweeting about the best moments of the show. The plot of the five-episode web series that revolves around the lives and struggles of four UPSC aspirants has become a hit mainly among the students who are preparing for one of the toughest exams i.e., the UPSC civil services exam. TVF Aspirants is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, written by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, and created by Arunabh Kumar, and Shreyansh Pandey. The first episode was aired on April 7. Ever since its release, students, especially the aspirants of various competitive exams including UPSC have been talking about it on social media platforms. Even the working professionals are finding the story of the web series relatable.

The web series can be watched on the TVF app or on the YouTube channel of TVF. Out of all the main characters of the show, Sandeep Bhaiya's character played by Sunny Hinduja has been appreciated the most. With the release of the finale episode of TVF's Aspirant on Saturday, May 8, #UPSC started trending on Twitter

(Twitter/@MyAlmaMatters)

