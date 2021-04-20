ALT Balaji Aims At Doubling Up Subscribers In 2021; To Tie Up With New Partner Soon

The OTT platform ALTBalaji has been aiming to double the subscribers in the year 2021 with a few strategic means. The senior vice president for revenue and marketing, Divya Dixit, recently opened up on the business made by the OTT platform so far and how they are planning to function in the wake of the new OTT regulations and laws. The senior head also implied that the ALTBalaji platform will restrict its content by staying away from pornography and any content that hurts religious sentiments.

The OTT platform ALTBalaji has set a target to double up the number of subscribers in the year 2021. According to Divya Dixit, the platform has over 2 million active subscribers which is expected to reach the 4 million milestone at the current growth rate. She revealed in an interaction with the PTI that the retention rate of ALTBalaji currently stands at 37 per cent, which is way above the average rate of 25 per cent. The OTT platform has been adding close to 20-22,000 subscribers on a daily basis.

Divya Dixit revealed that the team is planning a new tie-up with Jio, which has also been an investor in the platform. She revealed that over the last few years, they have tried tying up with telecom companies but the offers have not attracted new customers in the past. Their collaboration with the ZEE5 platform, however, has helped them grow over the last two years. With joint marketing efforts and shared production cost, ALTBalaji has also been witnessing higher revenue per user.

ALTBalaji head Divya Dixit was also of the stance that it is fair of the government to ask the OTT platforms to self-regulate their content. She also added that they respect whatever the government has to say as their intent is not to kill the creativity of the OTT platforms.

Speaking about the changes that come with the new OTT regulations, Divya Dixit said, "I think the creativity of the content has to be there, every creator should have the right to pick up a social issue as long as it is within the confines set down by the government of India,"

She also added, “As an art, we will always push the envelope, but we will push the envelope, keeping certain sensibilities in mind”.

Image Courtesy: ALTBalaji Instagram