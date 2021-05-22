AltBalaji's Social Media Agency Cites 'human Error' In Liking Tweet On Shehnaaz Gill

Fans of Shehnaaz Gill had been seething over streaming platform AltBalaji liking an offensive post on the actor. As fans trended ‘Shame on AltBalaji’ early on Saturday, the company’s ORM associates issued a clarification, taking responsibility for the error. The organisation named Autumn apologised to the actor and stated that the controversy had been caused by a 'human error'.

AltBalaji partners issues statement on controversy involving Shehnaaz Gill

Autumn stated that their role involved managing AltBalaji’s social media responses. It added that a team member had accidentally had liked the tweet that ‘was not in good taste.’ Stating that they had unliked the tweet and that it had been caused by 'human error', the company stated that they held actors and their fans in 'high regard.'

They also stated that have put ‘stringent process’ so that it never repeats. “We’re completely sorry, and this is completely on us, not AtlBalaji,” they added.

With fans even uninstalling the app and giving it negative reviews, the company hoped that fans continue to give AltBalaji and their shows all the love.

Alt Balaji is streaming Broken But Beautiful season 3, starring Sidharth Shukla, who is a close friend, frequent collaborator and often called a rumoured boyfriend of Shehnaaz Gill. The actress had promoted the show that is set to go live from May 29.

Fans had come up in arms against AltBalaji for liking the tweet, that had used obscene words for Shehnaaz, in relation to the series. They had demanded an ‘apology’ from the team for the goof-up.

You are disgusting B- Grade @altbalaji

Shame on U 👎

I want opology 😡#ShameOnAltbalaji — ✨⭐RavinaTiwari⭐✨ sangeeta meri jaan hai🤗 (@RavinaTiwari99) May 21, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.