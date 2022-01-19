The famous Spanish series Money Heist that has gone on to receive appreciation from all corners of the world, recently received attention again from fans when a group of Nigerian kids recreated an action sequence from Money Heist season 5 part 1. As soon as the sequence was shared, it also received love from actor Alvaro Morte, who plays the main lead of The Professor aka Sergio in the heist-crime drama.

The group by Nigerian kids, call themselves the 'Runner Studios' and is formed by 5-6 children who own an Instagram handle under the name and often post photos and videos recreating scenes from popular films and shows. In their recent video, the children recreated a scene from the show that left the actor mesmerized and fans in splits. The scene showed an action sequence when the gang of robbers including Tokyo, Helsinki, Palermo, Denver, Lisbon, Manila, and Bogota faces a hostage crisis led by Arturo Roman, who acquires ammunitions after raiding their hidden supply.

Alvaro Morte reacts to hilarious Money Heist recreated scene

The Nigerian kids recreated the same scene by using guns made of dilapidated things like drums, sticks, and wood sticks while enacting the scene. The video has a split-screen, with the original playing on one side. The other side of the edit has the kids in action, where they recreate the scene with funny props. The video received love from Alvaro who reposted the same video on his Instagram and wrote, “Realizing that actually, they are really the ones who inspire you.”

Money Heist (La casa de Papel) traced a robbery planned by The Professor at the Royal Mint of Spain, and another on the Bank of Spain, his assembling of a team to fulfill the mission and their journey while they deal with hostages and police forces.

Meanwhile, the popular Spanish series Money Heist may have come to an end, however, its adaptations and spinoffs are just beginning to come about. Makers of the Korean adaptation of the Netflix drama, titled Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, had also dropped its teaser comprising details about the ensemble cast. Directed by Kim Sung-ho and written by Ryu Yong-jae, the series will reportedly depict a hostage crisis situation set in the Korean Peninsula and will involve a genius mastermind with his troop of people harnessing various abilities.

IMAGE: Instagram/alvaromorte