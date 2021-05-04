Amaal Mallik Is 'blown' By Sidharth Shukla's Performance In Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser

Television star Sidharth Shukla is all set to make his digital debut with Zee5 and ALT Balaji's Broken But Beautiful 3. While ardent fans of Sidharth have been awaiting updates from the upcoming web series, composer-singer Amaal Mallik recently lavished the Dil Se Dil Tak actor with heaps of praise for his performance in BBB3's teaser. On Tuesday, Amaal also shared glimpses of lead couple Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee from the highly-anticipated romance drama and teased the release of his song Kya Kiya Hain Tune with Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal for the series.

Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser leaves Amaal Mallik mindblown

Ever since ALT Balaji announced commencing the shoot of the third season of their popular series Broken But Beautiful with Sidharth Shukla in December last year, there has been a lot of buzz around the romance drama. Last month, producer Ekta Kapoor had hiked netizens' excitement about BBB3's release by giving everyone a sneak peek into the preview screening of the series' upcoming season. Now, earlier today, i.e. May 4, 2021, Amaal Mallik took to his Twitter handle to share some exclusive glimpses of the lead Broken But Beautiful 3 cast members Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee.

Along with sharing mushy photos of the on-screen couple from their much-awaited ALT Balaji show, Amaal was all-praise about Sidharth's performance in the teaser of Broken But Beautiful 3. He wrote, "Just saw the teaser of #BBB3 @sidharth_shukla you’ve blown my mind away brother...Incredible". He continued, "#SoniaRathee so proud of you". Furthermore, he also teased the release of his upcoming collaboration with brother Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal on the Kya Kiya Hain Tune song for the Sidharth-Sonia starrer. The Tu Mera Nahi hitmaker added, "#KyaKiyaHainTune Ft. @ArmaanMalik22 @palakmuchhal3 out soon."

On the other hand, Amaal's beloved brother and sensational Bollywood singer Armaan Malik shared a tune from the song on his Twitter handle to increase fan's excitement about the song's release. He shared an audio clip of himself humming the tune of the romantic melody and wrote, "Here’s a lil’ tune from our song #KyaKiyaHainTune". However, none of them announced the release date of the Kya Kia Hain Tune song.

