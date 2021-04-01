Amazon Prime April 2021 Releases: The Full List Of What's New On The Platform This Month

Amazon Prime Video has dropped its list of movies and shows coming up in April 2021. Viewers can expect a range of varied movies and a lineup of new seasons of their favourite shows throughout the month. According to the OTT platform's description, they are not only excited to release some new movies but also looking to introduce a new family series.

Viewers will get to watch Inception and Minority Report, two of the most renowned sci-fi movies. Another sci-fi genre movie to be expected is Arrival, which will premiere on the platform on April 28, 2021. The highly awaited Amazon Prime Original series, THEM will be released on April 9, 2021. Here is a list of Amazon Prime April 2021 releases.

What's new on Amazon Prime in April?

April 1

A Hologram For The King (2016)

Aber Bergen, Season 1

After the First 48, Season 1

Anna Karenina (2012)

Anne+, Season 1

Art of Falling in Love (2019)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bob Roberts (1992)

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

Couple’s Therapy, Season 1

Creepshow, Season 1

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Engine Masters, Season 1

Evan Almighty (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Garfield & Friends, Season 1

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)

Hancock (2008)

Head Of State (2003)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Ice Road Truckers, Seasons 1 through 8

Inception (2010)

Jacqueline & Jilly, Season 1

Johnny English (2003)

Keeping Faith, Season 1

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Larry Crowne (2011)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Love in Harmony Valley (2020)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Motel Hell (1980)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

New In Town (1992)

Open Range (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Rectify, Season 1

Shaft (2000)

Shooter (2007)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Smiley Face Killers (2020)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

Survivor’s Remorse, Seasons 1 through 4

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Abyss (1989)

The Adventures of Napkin Man, Season 1

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

The Gift (2000)

The Happening (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

The Restaurant, Season 1

The Skull (1965)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Valerie (1957)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What About Bob? (1991)

April 2

Unhinged (2020)

April 3

Blair Witch (2016)

April 7

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

Trollhunter (2011)

April 9

THEM: Limited Series *Amazon Original Series

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 14

Burden (2020)

Cézanne Et Moi (2017)

Terror’s Advocate (2007)

April 16

Somewhere (2010)

Wander (2020)

April 21

Merantau (2010)

Muay Thai Giant (2011)

The Hero Of Color City (2014)

Venus And Serena (2013)

April 26

The Artist (2012)

April 28

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)

April 30

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (2021)

(Promo Image Source: Screengrab from Amazon Prime Video YouTube Introduction video)