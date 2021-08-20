Amazon Prime Video Announces New Stand-up Show 'Amazon Funnies: Stand Up Shorts'

Famous Indian stand-up comedians Shreeja Chaturvedi, Shankar Chugani, Ramya Ramapriya and Aadar Malik, are all set to make the audience laugh out loud with their new stand-up comic acts on Amazon Prime Video. The special series will be titled 'Amazon Funnies: Stand Up Shorts.' It will feature fifteen-minute stand-up sets from the four artists.

4 comedians, 15 mins. the agenda? for you to laugh your heart out 😂 watch out for these hilarious acts!



watch #StandupShorts, this Aug 26 pic.twitter.com/Pju6CRooQs — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 20, 2021

The one-hour special show will kick start with a hilarious comic act with Comicstaan Season 2 contestant Shreeja Chaturvedi. She will try to tickle the audience's funny bone with several funny anecdotes from her time spent in the various towns of India. The funny ride will continue with another comedian, Shankar Chugani and his upcoming act is named Selling myself short. The comedy quotient will be continued with a funny act from Ramya Ramapriya. Her act is set to be a funny reflection of her lack of enthusiasm that is described in tales that will keep the audience laughing throughout her stand-up comedy act.

The joyride will culminate with Aadar Malik, who will be flaunting his comic potential in Lol: Hasse Toh Phasse. Chugani, who is quite excited about his act said, "Comedy is my way of making a living. I am truly grateful to the streaming giant for giving me the perfect platform to cheer up audiences globally. I've been eagerly waiting to perform live and I thank Amazon Prime Video for giving me this wonderful opportunity," he added.

Comedian Aadar Malik dedicated his upcoming act to his grandmother. He said, "I love doing what I do and this set is particularly special to me as it is dedicated to my grandmother, who will always be one of the most special women in my life." "I'm sure the audience will find the act very relatable and respond to it with roars of laughter. Comedy is one of the most loved genres on Amazon Prime Video and I am glad to have this opportunity to entertain and amuse the audience," he signed off. Amazon Funnies: Stand Up Shorts will be premiering on the OTT platform on August 26.

Image Credit: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO TWITTER