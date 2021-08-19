Amazon Prime Video Announces Release Date For Upcoming Original ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’

Amazon Prime Video took to their social media accounts to make an announcement about an exciting upcoming series. The online streaming platform revealed that Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will begin streaming on September 9 on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Nikkhil Advani, the medical drama will revolve around the lives of the frontline workers during the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

Amazon Prime Video took to its official social media account to announce the release of the upcoming series. They wrote, ‘whatever it took, they stood tall and united! #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, new series, Sept 9.’ Movie lovers took to the comment section of the post to express their excitement.

See the official announcement by Amazon Prime Video here

More about Nikkhil Advani's Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will also see Shreya Dhanwanthary, Tina Desai, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Natasha Bharadwaj, and Prakash Belawadi alongside the much-loved actors. The show will pay tribute to medical professionals, first responders, and other frontline workers who played an integral role in saving lives during the 26/11 terror attacks in the city.

Fans are excited to see Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina on-screen in the upcoming medical drama. Konkona Sen Sharma was last seen in the Netflix anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans. She also took on leading roles in Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Mohit Raina on the other hand is well-known for his role in Uri - The Surgical Strike.

The Prime Video original series will tell the untold story of these workers and how they united and worked courageously after the unfortunate incident. More specifically, the show will trace the events that took place in one of Mumbai’s government hospitals and how employees and staff members dealt with the crisis at hand. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will be produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment and will be helmed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves.

Nikkhil Advani is known for his directorial ventures like Batla House and Kal Ho Naa Ho. Some of his most recent work includes Unpaused, an anthology series that was released on Amazon Prime Video. His next series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will release on the same platform on September 9.

Picture Credits: Merainna-Instagram