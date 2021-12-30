Amazon Studio Compares 'The Wheel Of Time' Original Art To Finished Series Adaptation

Amazon Studios, on Wednesday, took to their official Twitter handle and dropped a series of pictures comparing the original concept art for The Wheel of Time Season 1 with the finished scenes. The studio shared four sketches revealing the amazing hand-drawn concept art that has helped the production team of the series to visualize it and create the scenes. The studio compared the scenes by posting side-by-side collage pictures with the final scenes.

Amazon Studios compare original concept with finished scenes from The Wheel of Time

Every stunning scene you see in @TheWheelOfTime started out as a beautiful hand-drawn sketch by a talented artist. Watch the show now on @PrimeVideo to see the final product in motion! pic.twitter.com/iL9WIEiGk8 — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) December 29, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Amazon Studios posted pictures of the art that depicts key moments in the first season. One picture shows the group's entrance into the cursed city of Shadar Logoth, while the second one shows Egwene being taught to 'listen to the wind' by Nynaeve in Emond's Field. The third picture shows Mat and Rand exploring the water body and looking for a pathway, while the fourth one shows Rand and his father standing in front of the lamp and talking.

Sharing the pictures, the studio wrote, "Every stunning scene you see in @TheWheelOfTime started out as a beautiful hand-drawn sketch by a talented artist. Watch the show now on @PrimeVideo to see the final product in motion!"

Amazon's popular fantasy series, The Wheel of Time Season 1 was concluded on December 24. The new season is likely to hit the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video around Spring or Summer 2022. Amazon Studios co-head, Vernon Sanders recently shared some great news regarding the popular series during an interview with TVLine. He mentioned that the first cuts of the first episode of the upcoming season had already been sent to him by showrunner Rafe Judkins. Vernon also mentioned he could not wait for the audience to see what the next season of the show has in store for them.

The new season will see Rosamund Pike, Ceara Coveney, Meera Syal, Natasha O'Keeffe reprising their roles. It will also star Arnas Fedaravicius, Guy Roberts and Gregg Chillingirian in pivotal roles. Many fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the upcoming season.

Image: Twitter/@AmazonStudios