America Ferrera Reveals Her Departure From NBC's Superstore S6 Will Be 'an Emotional One'

The NBC sitcom Superstore Season 6 was renewed in February this year and the first episode of the Justin Spitzer show premiered yesterday, on October 29, 2020. With the premiere of its first episode, America Ferrera, who essayed the lead role of Amelia Sosa (Amy) in the sitcom, is soon to bid adieu to Superstore. Now, in an interview with People magazine, Ferrera has revealed that her departure from the show is going to be a 'tearjerker'.

America Ferrera sheds some light on her departure episode from 'Superstore'

Lead actor America Ferrera leaving Superstore might across as a shock for ardent fans of the sitcom, but it is true that the lead actor is soon going to part ways with Amelia Sosa. Now, in a recent interview with the American weekly magazine, Ferrera spilled the beans about her departure from the show and asked the admirers of Amy and Jonah to keep 'Kleenex' handy. The Golden Globe Award-winning actor revealed that her exit from the show is going to be 'an emotional one'.

Elaborating more on the same, the 36-year-old stated that although Superstore is a comedy show and it has always stayed true to its DNA, Amy's exit from the sitcom will be a 'tearjerker'. Sharing her experience, she revealed that it was an emotional one for her as well, on the set of the show and while filming the episode. She later advised fans of her and Jonah's characters, played by Ben Feldman, to keep a 'Kleenex' handy. The Ugly Betty actor also described her last day on set as 'super surreal'.

For everyone wondering Why is America Ferrera leaving Superstore, the American actor harbours plans of commencing the next chapter of her life. Also, for the unversed, NBC had announced America Ferrera's departure early on. However, in March, it became impossible for them to complete Season 5 of Superstore due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the makers signed Ferrera to appear in two episodes of Superstore Season 6, including its 100th episode, to wrap up Amy's storyline. The Superstore premiere 2020 took place yesterday while its next episode will air on November 5, 2020.

