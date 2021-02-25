I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter is a New York Times bestselling novel by author Erika L. Sánchez. Netflix is adapting the book into a film, with Sanchez serving as co-producer. The makers have tapped America Ferrera to helm the project as her directorial debut.

America Ferrera to make directorial debut with I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter for Netflix

Emmy and Golden Globe winner America Ferrera is all set to make her feature directorial debut with the I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter film adaptation. Anonymous Content and MACRO are financing the project. It will premiere on Netflix as an original, increasing their novel adaptation list.

Released in 2017, the story focuses on Julia Reyes, the precocious and strong-willed teenaged daughter of first-generation Mexican immigrants. She often clashes with her more traditional parents, who wish she were more like her sister Olga, the platonic ideal of a Mexican daughter. However, when Olga is killed in a tragic accident, it is up to Julia to hold her family together. Co-creator of Gentefied series, Linda Yvette Chávez has adapted the screenplay.

Talking about the project, America Ferrera said that the “depth, wit and searing intelligence” of Erica L. Sanchez’s writing, and her young Latina heroine, struck her to the core and left her wanting so much more. She mentioned that she is “truly honoured and humbled” to direct Linda Yvette Chavez's “beautifully” adapted screenplay. Ferrera mentioned that the opportunity to helm the work of these two “incredibly talented” Latina writers is a dream come true for her. She cannot wait to share this film with the many fans of the novel and to introduce this funny, profound, and resonant story to the world via Netflix.

Acclaimed America Ferrera’s shows and films include Real Women Have Curves and Ugly Betty. She won numerous awards for her performance as Betty Suarez in the latter series, including Golden Globe Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Primetime Emmy Award. Other America Ferrera’s shows are Superstore, The Good Wife, and Touched by an Angel. Her big-screen credits are The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, Steel City, Our Family Wedding, End of Watch, Cesar Chavez, Special Correspondents, and more. There is no information currently on the I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter cast. A release date is also left to be finalized.

With Inputs from PTI

