American Horror Stories Teaser Unveiled; Spin-off Series To Premiere On July 15

In August 2018, American Horror Story was renewed for a tenth season and in November 2019, creator Ryan Murphy announced that some cast members from the first three seasons may return for the upcoming, American Horror Story season 10. Ahead of the Season 10 premiere, in May 2020, the makers had announced the spin-off series, American Horror Stories. On June 15, the official Twitter handle of the anthology horror television series shared the American Horror Stories teaser and revealed the release date. American Horror Stories premieres on July 15 on FX and streaming platform, Hulu.

American Horror Story's teaser release

As seen in the American Horror Stories teaser, the short video shows red and black light background, with scary images of ghost, snakes and black magic elements moving quickly on the screen. The video reads, "fear takes new form, a twisted anthology". Sharing the American Horror Stories teaser on Twitter, the makers tweeted, "More horror than you can handle". They further added, "American Horror Stories premieres July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu".

More horror than you can handle. American Horror Stories premieres July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/Z07E61s0WR — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) June 15, 2021

Netizens reactions

Fans and followers of the show went gaga over the announcement. One of the users wrote, " why am i more excited for this than season 10", while another added, "I have no words for how excited I am for this!!! I have missed AHS so much". A Twitter user tweeted, "So there’s that spin-off, and then there’s the tenth season of American Horror Story that’s like a double feature season that’s telling two different stories". Check out some more netizens' reactions below.

Also waiting for double feature. After seeing Evan Peters on mare of Easttown and Wandavision, we need him to close this year epically — Jason Skywalker🗡🐉⚡ (@Mikaelthemantra) June 15, 2021

Unlike the traditional show, this series will not feature a season-long story. The spin-off series will feature self-contained anthological episodes. On June 22, 2020, creators had announced that American Horror Stories will stream on FX on Hulu. American Horror Stories is similar to the American Horror Story version of Tales From the Crypt, or Creepshow, or Tales From the Darkside. Releasing on July 15, 2021, its first season will consist of seven episodes. American Horror Story Season 10 will release on August 25, 2021.

