American Horror Story: Neal McDonough To Appear In Season 10 In A Mystery Role?

Neal McDonough will soon enter as a regular character on the famous American Horror Story series for its tenth season. The actor was best known for his antagonistic portrayal of Darhk in the Arrowverse series on CW. However, now the actor will be entering the American Horror Story universe as a series regular, according to Deadline. The actor’s mysterious role has not been specified, however, the name of his character has created a buzz among fans of the show.

American Horror Story Season 10 Adds Neal McDonough

For a long time, Neal McDonough has played the villainous character on the Arrowverse and fans have loved his work on the show. Moving forward, he will now be seen on American Horror Story as 'Dwight Eisenhower'. This revelation made by the above-mentioned news portal raised a number of questions among fans of the show. One of the popular questions that were addressed within the portal was the fact that Neal McDonough will not be playing a US President of the same name. Details about this character have been kept under wraps and thus fans are unsure as to what they can expect from his character. Fans assumed that the actor may play the US President on the show, however, those claims seemed to be refuted as per the news portal. Thus fans are eagerly waiting for the new season as a couple of new faces join the show in the tenth season.

American Horror Story: Double Feature is all set to release its new season on August 25 on FX. The episodes will also be available to stream from the next day onwards via FX on Hulu. Neal McDonough is one among a long list of celebrities who will join the series in the tenth season. The confirmed list of celebrities who will appear on the show include Macaulay Culkin, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. Thus a huge star cast will enter the show, however, there is little to no information about the narrative the makers will focus on for the tenth season. According to the news portal mentioned above, the makers mentioned that the season will be divided into two components. They added that one part of it will be by the sea while the other will be by the sand. Thus fans await eagerly for the new season as the hype of the series increases with the instalment of new characters.

Image: Neal McDonough Instagram

