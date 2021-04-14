'American Horror Story's' Creator Ryan Murphy Confirms Recount Of Fan-requested Stories

American Horror Story's co-creator Ryan Murphy took to his Instagram to ask netizens to vote on what storyline directions they would like to see the horror-anthology universe go in. Ryan Murphy posted a new vote titled The Recount, under the banner of Because You Demanded It. In the new vote, themes like Plague have been replaced with Sirens. All the themes are fan-requested storylines for the future of the franchise.

Ryan Murphy confirms a "Recount" for fan-requested storylines

Ryan Murphy took to Instagram to upload a new vote for the themes of the future episodes of American Horror Story. Originally, themes related to Aliens, X-Mas Horror, Bloody Mary, Sirens, Piggy Man and Plague were chosen for the second round of the show but then it was narrowed down to Aliens, Bloody Mary, Sirens, and Plague. Last week, Murphy revealed that Bloody Mary and Plague were the topics that earned the most response online. However, Plague was substituted with the Sirens because of the pandemic. Take a look at Ryan Murphy's post below.

According to a report by Comicbook.com, 'Sirens' were the majestic creatures in Greek mythology that used to lure the sailors to their demise by singing beautiful, melodious songs. The songs were used to crash the ship of the sailors among the rocky shores. Fans of the show have seen many storylines that are related to a deadly virus or diseases but themes related to Sirens have never been explored before.

The season 10 of American Horror Story is all set to debut this year and a spin-off title is also in the works. It could be possible that the themes selected for the current voting post will be eliminated and would form a part of the larger universe of the spin-off show or an unannounced project. Season 10 of the show will premiere on FX.

In November 2020, Ryan Murphy took to his Twitter account to give some hints about the future of the franchise. In a tweet, he wrote, "It's the AHS spin off. We are doing 16 one hour stand-alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore...many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow...". Take a look at his tweet below.

It's the AHS spin off. We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore...many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow... — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) November 12, 2020

Source: Ryan Murphy's Instagram