'American Housewife' Season 5 Cast: Katy Mixon, Karl Diedrich Bader And Others

American Housewife started airing its new season on October 28, 2020. The show is in its 5th season this year and has received mixed reviews for all the seasons so far. Read on to have a look at the actors who portray the leading roles in the show.

American Housewife season 5 cast

Katy Mixon

Katy Mixon plays the titular role of Katie Otto in the show American Housewife. The show’s premise revolves around her and her day to day life in her new hometown, Westport in Connecticut. Katy made her debut in the industry in the year 2005 when she played Michelle Fell in the movie The Quiet. She is also popular for her roles in Four Christmases, State of Play, and her lead role in Eastbound & Down. The actor has also done dramatic parts in Take Shelter, Drive Angry, and Hell or High Water. Mixon has lent her voice for several TV shows and also for Tina Nelson in the movie Minions; another famous role includes Victoria Flynn in Mike & Molly from 2010 to 2016.

Karl Diedrich Bader

Bader plays the role of Greg Otto in American Housewife; he is Katie’s husband. A level-headed character, Greg is a university professor and teaches history. He is popular for his roles in The Drew Carey Show, American Housewife, Outsourced, and has also done notable recurring roles in Better Things and Veep. The actor is also an established voice artist and had lent his voice for Bruce Wayne / Batman on Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Harley Quinn, JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, and Bojack Horseman.

Alexandra Wong

Ali Wong plays the role of Doris, Katie Otto’s best friend who she often takes advice from and vents out to. Wong is an American actor and stands up comic too. She is popular for her lead role of Sasha Tran in the Netflix movie Always Be My Maybe, which she also wrote and produced. The actor’s other popular roles include Are You There, Chelsea?, Inside Amy Schumer, and Black Box.

Supporting cast of the show

Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Giselle Eisenberg who play Katie and Greg’s children, Taylor, Oliver and Anna-Kat respectively. Carly Hughes plays the role of Angela who is another of Katie’s close friends.

