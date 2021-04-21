'American Idol' Contestant Cecil Ray Baker Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-girlfriend

American Idol contestant Cecil Ray Baker has been charged for burglary of habitation and accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Rockdale, Texas. ABC's KXXV reported that the singer had allegedly broken into the victim's house and struck her face when she refused to let him enter. Cecil Ray Baker's ex, Mariah Lopez had called up the Rockdale police station and reported the singer's behaviour on April 14, 2021.

Cecil Ray Baker arrested on charges of burglary and assault

When police arrived at the victim's house, she had bruises and redness on her left cheek. Allegedly, Baker was trying to enter the house to meet his ex's child which he believed was his own. When denied access many times, Cecil "palm struck" her on her face.

The American Idol contestant was arrested on April 17, 2021, three days after the complainant reported Baker's behaviour to the police. He was released on the same day after posting a $15,000 bond. Cecil Ray Baker was a part of American Idol season 19. He made it to the Top 24 before he was eliminated on April 11, 2021.

The police were able to locate Baker's location after the singer's sister told them that he had relocated to Cameron, Texas. Cecil Ray Baker's sister also helped Lopez by confirming her claims, according to Fox News. Soon after that, Mariah Lopez took to the social media platform, TikTok to share the details of the incident.

Cecil Ray Baker's ex-girlfriend details her experience

Mariah Lopez shared a short video with the texts assuring that her daughter and herself were "safe and healthy" with a picture of herself and her infant. She also shared screenshots of the times when Baker had "laid hands on her" when they were together. Lopez's friends backed her claims in the video.

Sharing pictures of the bruises on her body, she wrote that it became difficult for her to leave at times. She wrote that it was this very reason that made it difficult for victims to come forward. ''#DoBetter #BeBetter'', she wrote, She concluded saying, "The truth will eventually come out. But in all honesty, I just hope that you decide to do better. I hope one day that you change and hold yourself accountable for your own actions. I hope one day you can change and flourish into the person that you need to be".