'American Idol': How To Vote For The Contestants In The 19th Season Of The Show? Find Out

Source: American Idol official Instagram Page
American Idol is a singing reality TV show that premiered on the small screens on February 14, 2021. The popular singing reality show is currently running in its 19th season and sees Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan return as judges of the show. Here is how you can vote for contestants on American Idol 2021.
In the latest episodes, American Idol sees top 24 contestants perform once-in-a-lifetime duets with stars including Brian McKnight, Brandon Boys and American Idol alum Katherine McPhee. Viewers can cast their votes for the first time, as claimed by the show. Here is how to make your votes count for your favourite contestants:
A user can vote for any contestant for maximum 10 times through each method. This implies that a user can send a total of 30 votes for one contestant considering there are three ways to vote for them. When a viewer is voting online or in the American Idol app, they can reallocate their votes until the voting window closes. A user must remember to hit “save” each time they make a change to their votes.
