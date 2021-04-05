'American Idol': How To Vote For The Contestants In The 19th Season Of The Show? Find Out

American Idol is a singing reality TV show that premiered on the small screens on February 14, 2021. The popular singing reality show is currently running in its 19th season and sees Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan return as judges of the show. Here is how you can vote for contestants on American Idol 2021.

How to vote for American Idol?

In the latest episodes, American Idol sees top 24 contestants perform once-in-a-lifetime duets with stars including Brian McKnight, Brandon Boys and American Idol alum Katherine McPhee. Viewers can cast their votes for the first time, as claimed by the show. Here is how to make your votes count for your favourite contestants:

There are three ways to vote for your favourite contestant on the show.

A viewer can vote through the American Idol App

A viewer can also vote through the official website of the show: Idolvote.abc.com or americanidol.com

A viewer also has the option to vote via a text message or SMS.

How to vote through text message or SMS

For text message voting, a viewer must simply text the corresponding number of the contestant they wish to vote for.

The voter can then send the vote to 21523.

The number of each contestant will be outlined in every episode.

Please note: Text voting or SMS voting is open to all Wireless Carriers. Message and data rates may be applicable.

Terms and conditions to make American Idol vote count

A person must be above the age of 13 to cast their vote for a contestant on American Idol.

A person must be located in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to cast their vote on ABC.com or through the app of American Idol.

How many times can one vote for their favourite contestants?

A user can vote for any contestant for maximum 10 times through each method. This implies that a user can send a total of 30 votes for one contestant considering there are three ways to vote for them. When a viewer is voting online or in the American Idol app, they can reallocate their votes until the voting window closes. A user must remember to hit “save” each time they make a change to their votes.

(Promo Image Source: American Idol official Instagram Page)