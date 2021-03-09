'American Pickers' Cast: Know All About 3 Personalities On This Show

The show American Pickers premiered its 22nd season on March 8, 2021. The show revolves around three antique collectors who travel around the United States to purchase collectables to resell. The pickers go from garage sales to people's backyards to collect items worth reselling. The introduction of the show narrates the pickers purpose saying that their livelihood works on reciting America's history, a piece at a time.

The list of 'American Pickers' Cast

Mike Wolfe

Mike Wolfe has been on the show since 2010 when the first season of the show premiered. He has been a picker ever since he was a four-year-old toddler. Most of Mike Wolfe's life has been spent on his journey looking for treasures in America and selling them off. He has said that he considered a picker's life similar to a nomad. The American Pickers cast member Mike Wolfe prides himself on looking for things with a rich history.

He owns two shops called Antique Archaeology where he sells his treasures from his travels to potential customers. One of his shops is located in Le Claire, Iowa and the other in Nashville, Tennessee. Mike also likes to restore old buildings in the Midwest and mid-South of America.

Danielle Colby

Danielle Colby is also an old member of the American Pickers cast. She is the shop manager at the Antique Archaeology stores. Much like Mike Wolfe, Danielle too enjoys antiquing. As seen on the show, Danielle keeps both Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz in check when they get ruffled up. Currently, Danielle is in Puerto Rico helping in restoring the island, according to HistoryTV's official site. She is working towards educating people about human-trafficking and volunteers in orphanages and animal care shelters in her free time.

Frank Fritz

Frank Fritz is Mike Wolfe's best friend. The two often go on picking adventures together. Before becoming an American Picker, Frank used to work as a fire and safety inspector. He gave up the job to pursue his dream of collecting antiques. Frank Fritz has been nicknamed the 'Bearded Charmer' by his buddy, Mike Wolfe, for the tactics he uses to impress potential buyers. Frank is very passionate about motorbikes and is always on the lookout for his next motorbike to add to his collection.

American Pickers airs on HistoryTV every Monday. The show is also available for streaming on Prime Video. The show will complete its 11th year in 2021 and mark the 22nd season of the show.