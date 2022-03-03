American Sitcom 'South Park' Addresses Russia-Ukraine War; Mocks President Vladimir Putin

The American sitcom South Park is the latest one to address the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. In its latest episode, the makers of the show did not only condemn the incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, but they also mocked him for being stuck back in the 1980s. Titled 'Back to the Cold War', the creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone slammed the Russian President with references included from War Games and Red Dawn.

South Park mocks Russia's Vladimir Putin

In the episode that was aired on Wednesday, March 2, the makers of South Park mocked Putin for getting old and being 'agressive'. The character Mr. Mackey, who is an elementary counsellor further terrifies kids by performing school nuclear bomb drills of the 1960s. At one point in the show, Putin is also condemned for being stuck in the 80s. Moreover, the sartorial show also pits the character Butters in a competition against a Russian student with their parents anticipating who will emerge victorious.

The plot of the American sitcom revolves around the life of four boys namely Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick and their exploits in and around the Colorado town. South Park gained prominence for its dark and surreal humour that satirises real-time events, and events and trends all around the world. The scripted show is currently in its 25th season.

Russia-Ukraine War

As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues amid Russian invasion, citizens of the country are forced to find refuge in safe shelters or flee their country as the chaos continues. Destructive visuals from Kyiv and Kharkiv coming in every day has disrupted peace across the world. As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its eighth day, Russia has captured the Kherson city under its control. In the latest update, Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to fight Russian troops, to retain control of key cities, and further slow down Russia’s advance towards the country's capital, Kyiv. The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukarine is about to take place soon. Amid this, the Indian government is continuously evacuating Indian students from the war-hit nation under the mission titled 'Operation Ganga'.

Image: Instagram/@southpark, AP