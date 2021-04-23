Amit Mistry's Death Sends Shockwaves Across Entertainment Industry, Celebs Pay Respects

Popular actor Amit Mistry who featured in movies and shows like Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local, Bandish Bandits, Yamla Pagla Deewana has passed away. The reason behind his death is said to be cardiac arrest. The shocking news of Amit Mistry's death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Several celebrities and fans of the actor paid their respects to the late actor on social media. Here is a look at how celebrities condoled Amit Mistry’s death.

The sudden demise of this talented actor has surely left a void in the Indian entertainment industry. As the news of Amit Mistry's death started doing the rounds on the internet, several celebrities took to their official social media handles and shared their condolences for the late actor. Actor Sumeet Vyas took to his official Twitter handle and shared, “Brother @Actoramitmistry I’ll always remain a fan of you. God bless you man. #RIP”. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also paid his respects and said that he is shattered on hearing this. He further added that this is no age to go and he is now speechless.

Comedian and actor Vir Das shared, “I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insight were a thing to behold. We've lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace.” Kubbra Sait took to her Twitter handle and shared, “You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family.” Various celebrities like Sharib Hashmi, Tisca Chopra, Swanand Kirkire shared their deepest condolences for the late actor. Jacqueline Fernandes also shared a picture with the actor to mourn his sudden demise.

Absolutely shocking and unbelievable .. Amit Mistry departed to Heavenly abode............still can’t believe it...... — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) April 23, 2021

I am shattered .

Can’t believe this .

A dear friend , a brilliant actor on stage , tv & cinema Amit Mistry expired due to cardiac arrest today.

This is no age to go Amit

Speechless .

My Heartfelt condolences to his family .

à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿ ! pic.twitter.com/jUpLzmZFiC — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 23, 2021

My co star in the series "Saath pheron ki here pheri"(2018) actor Amit Mistry died of a cardiac arrest this morning.Absolutely shocked to hear this news.A fairly young guy and a gifted actor.Will miss you buddy. RipðŸ™ — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) April 23, 2021

I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insight were a thing to behold. We've lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 23, 2021

Shit. Such a lovely guy, totally chill.. deepest condolences to the family .. RIP #AmitMistry https://t.co/ebBNwDtTJs — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) April 23, 2021

Amit Mistry ? No ...this is unbelievable. He was an amazing Actor and a real happy soul â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ https://t.co/G8J34jENfc — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) April 23, 2021

You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry

Condolences to the family.

ðŸ’” pic.twitter.com/lDX0iLDxrT — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 23, 2021

Brother @Actoramitmistry

I’ll always remain a fan of you. God bless you man. #RIP — Sumeet Vyas (@vyas_sumeet) April 23, 2021

Amit Mistry's shows and movies

Amit Mistry was a very popular actor in the Gujarati theatre circuit and movies. The actor has also featured in several Hindi movies like Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Bey Yaar, A Gentleman among others. Some of the popular Amit Mistry's shows include Tenali Rama, Woh, Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, Madam Sir, etc. Amit Mistry in Bandish Bandits earned praises from both the audience and critics alike. His role of Devendra Rathod is still remembered by the fans of the show.

Amit Mistry in Bandish Bandits

