Amit Sadh Announces Trailer Release Date Of His Next Sports-drama '7 Kadam'

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh recently took to social media to announce a few details about his upcoming film, 7 Kadam. He posted a short clip from the trailer and revealed that the entire trailer will be released on March 5, 2021. He also mentioned in the caption that the film will be based on a father-son duo who live and breathe football, despite all the obstacles on their way. Amit Sadh’s fans have flooded the comments section with best wishes while expressing their excitement over the upcoming film.

Amit Sadh’s 7 Kadam trailer release

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh recently took to social media to share a few updates on his upcoming sports drama, 7 Kadam. He shared a small clip that reveals the theme of the film and the lead actors who will carry the sketch. Amit Sadh is seen playing the role of a football enthusiast while Ronit Roy plays his father, who is also the coach of a football team. Most of the sequences in the film have been shot on a football ground indicating that the film will feature multiple dramatic games to suit the plot. The clip also suggests that one game and a series of events change their lives forever.

Amit Sadh’s character is seen going through distress while soaking in the rain, in one of the segments of the clip. Ronit Roy, on the other hand, also seems lost in thought in an attempt to resolve a major issue. In the caption for the post, Amit Sadh has indicated that the father-son duo goes through a tough phase while which may or may not have favourable results. He has also mentioned that this is just the teaser and the trailer for 7 Kadam will be released on March 5, 2021.

Read Amit Sadh Unveils Promo Of '7 Kadam' Feat Ronit Roy; Announces Trailer Release Date

Also read Amit Sadh Shares 'in Between Shots' Photos From His Latest Web Series 'Jeet Ki Zid'

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have expressed their fascination over the teaser of the film. Some people have also spoken highly of the cast lineup as they are excited about seeing Amit Sadh and Ronit Roy in the same frame. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Read Amit Sadh Goes Off Social Media For Sometime: 'Going Into My Tunnel For Maintenance'

Also read 'Kai Po Che' Director Abhishek Kapoor Says 'took 3 Years To Adapt Book To A Screenplay'

Image Courtesy: Amit Sadh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.