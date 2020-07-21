Amit Sadh Talks About OTT Vs Theatre Debate, Says Some People Mocked Him For Doing Series

Actor Amit Sadh garnered rave reviews for his stellar performance as Kabir Sawant in the recently released crime thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows. He was seen reprising his from the 2018 web television series Breathe. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, he was seen sharing his take on the OTT vs Theatre debate.

Amit Sadh on OTT vs Theatre

During his recent media interaction, Amit Sadh said that when he began filming Breathe, a few people questioned him why would agree to do a web series. According to him, he was also asked questions whether “he isn’t getting movies anymore”. Taking it with a pinch of salt, he added that nobody knew the power of web back then.

The actor further said that he wasn’t doing “web”, he was doing his job which is called “acting”. He said that these platforms are powerful because the entire world is on it. Amit feels lucky that the hard work he put and the opportunity he got was magnified and loved by people. But the actor would still consider it as acting be it for an OTT platform or a movie theatre.

Amit concluded the interaction saying that the audience was and will always be well informed. According to him, it is the makers who mask everything with the usage of media, twisted words and create taglines for themselves. However, people are smart he said. Amit believes that everyone is watching world content. Their taste hasn’t changed; we are the one working harder, added the actor.

Amit Sadh in Breathe: Into the Shadows

The crime-drama-thriller Breathe: Into the Shadows released had an OTT release on Amazon Prime On July 10, 2020. Helmed by Mayank Sharma, the series revolves around the life of a father who is trying to save her daughter’s life. Along with Amit Sadh, the dark and gritty series features Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menon in pivotal roles.

Amit Sadh essayed the role of Kabir Sawant who gets accompanied by psychiatrist Dr Avinash Sabharwal (played by Abhishek Bachchan) on a case. On the work front, Amit Sadh will next feature in Shakuntala Devi. He will essay the role of Shakuntala Devi’s son-in-law in the movie.

