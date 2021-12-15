Amit Sadh Resumes 'Breathe 3' Shoot With Abhishek Bachchan Post Recovery From COVID

Amit Sadh, who recently tested positive for Coronavirus, has said that he has fully recovered from the virus. The young actor will join the shooting of Breathe 3 from Wednesday, December 15.

Amit Sadh resumes Breathe 3 shooting

Amit Sadh has resumed the shooting for Breathe 3 with one of his favourite co-stars, Abhishek Bachchan. Sadh expressed his appreciation for Abhishek in a recent interview, saying that the bond happened when they shot for the second season of Breathe. Sadh said that there is no holding back with Abhishek and they are buddies. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sadh posted a fresh picture and wrote, "Kabir Sawant - reporting back on set !!"

Breathe is an Indian drama that describes the life of a common man who is dealing with unusual circumstances. Kabir, played by Amit Sadh, is a non-conventional officer of the Crime Branch in the first season. The story revolves around Kabir finding out the mystery behind unconnected deaths. The first part stars R. Madhavan who plays the role of Danny, while the second part explores a story of a kidnapper and a cop solving the whole case.

Sadh tested positive for COVID in November

The Breathe actor tested positive for Coronavirus in the last week of November. Amit Sadh took to his Instagram handle where he shared this news. He wrote, "Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID 19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others. Love you all!"

The actor also suggested to people to restrain from going out without a mask. He said that the pandemic has not passed yet and everyone should carry on with their usual life. He said, "Do what has to be done. Return to your job. Have your nuptials." Sadh requested people to keep everything under control and to not abandon social distance.

Amit Sadh was seen in Bollywood films such as Kai Po Che, Foonk 2 and more. Not only this, but he also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Fear Factor and Nach Baliye. Sadh was also a part of Zidd, which is a web series, inspired by the life of Kargil war hero Major Deependra Singh Senger.

Image: Instagram/@theamitsadh