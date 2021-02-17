Amit Sadh Shares 'in Between Shots' Photos From His Latest Web Series 'Jeet Ki Zid'

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh is riding high on the success of his latest web series Jeet Ki Zid, which is based on real events. He recently shared several pictures and videos from his time on the sets of the series on social media. Amit took to Instagram to share a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures of him from Jeet Ki Zid.

BTS pictures of Jeet Ki Zid

In the pictures shared by Amit Sadh, he is seen taking a nap in the between the shots of the series. He is donning a pair of cargo pants and a green tee-shirt and has also worn gloves. The actor is also sporting a clean-shaven look in the photos. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "In between shots !!!" and also added a winking face emoji.

As soon as the pictures were shared by Amit, his fans rushed in to comment on them and also appreciate his performance in the series. One of his fans has lauded his series calling it "amazing work" whereas another has praised the scenes featured in the BTS pictures. See their reactions below:

Amit Sadh's web series

The series is based on the life of Special Forces Officer Major Deep Singh Sengar. He was left paralysed from his waist below after fighting the Kargil war. This inspirational story is directed by Vishal Mangalorkar and also stars Sushant Singh, Aly Goni, Amrita Puri, and Mrinal Kulkarni in prominent roles. It premiered on Zee5 on January 22, 2021, and consists of seven episodes. The web series has been positively received by the audience.

Amit started his acting career with the television serial Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr. He also appeared as a contestant in Nach Baliye and Fear Factor. Amit then made his Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie Phoonk 2. Some of his other notable works are Super 30, Kai Po Che, Shakuntala Devi and Gold. He made his digital debut with the 2018 web series Breathe and was later seen in its sequel Breathe: Into the Shadows. He also won the Filmfare OTT Award Best Supporting Actor (Male) (Drama Series) for Breathe: Into the Shadows in 2020.

Image courtesy- @theamitsadh Instagram

