Amit Sadh's New Track From '7 Kadam' Released, Shows Father & Son's Love For Football

7 Kadam is an upcoming sports drama starring Amit Sadh and Ronit Roy in lead roles and the trailer for the show was released recently and it has garnered positive responses from the fans. The forthcoming sports drama will have the two actors playing father and son, who connect over their passion for football. The latest track from the film titled Chakala Wakala was released today, on March 15, 2021, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Chakala Wakala song

Amit Sadh's 7 Kadam, an upcoming sports drama series revolves around the generation gap and the relationship between a father and his son, both of whom share the love for football. Apart from Amit Sadh and Ronit Roy, other pivotal characters in the movie are being played by actors Deeksha Seth, Karmveer Choudhary, Nivaan Sen among others. The newest track from the movie, the Chakala Wakala song is a perfect ode to the love for football and shows young boys giving it their all to be good at the game. The song also shows Ronit Roy as the coach and trying to correct the boys' playing technique.

The track was released earlier today and has already garnered close to 70k views and has been directed by Harshit Saxena with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan. The song brings out the dreams and aspirations of a father and son duo, who bond over their love for the game. The web-series, 7 Kadam, directed by Mohit Jha, will stream from March 24 on Eros Now.

Amit Sadh recently shared the trailer of his web-series on Instagram and captioned it, "As an actor, my genuine concern is a movie being stuck for years. There is so much hard work and effort put by every person from the entire team - crew and the cast. The struggle is collective. Likewise, when a movie finally gets to see the light of its life, the joy is immense and collective too. For me, that's real happiness. I can finally present another heartwarming work in front of all my fans, my people, and my lovely audience. #7Kadam is finally here after waiting for 6 long years since 2015. God was/is showering me with HIS choicest of blessings. This movie has a special place in my heart, and I hope and wish you all can resonate with it."

Image Credits: Amit Sadh Official Instagram Account