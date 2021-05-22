'Amphibia True Color's Release Date, Cast And Other Details About This Upcoming Episode

Amphibia is an animated television series inspired by creator Matt Braly’s heritage, family, and childhood trips to Bangkok and Thailand. The show chronicles the adventures of independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy who is magically transported to a rural marshland True colors will be premiering its final episode of the second season. Read on to find the Amphibia True Colors release date and other details about the episode.

Amphibia True Colors release date

Amphibia’s second season’s last episode True Colors will premiere on May 22, 2021. The episode will be written by Michele Cavi and Jenava Mie. According to the Disney fandom website, the episode will revolve around the gang traveling to Newtopia to say their goodbyes and finally send all three girls home. However, King Andrias has some other plans. With this episode, the show will complete its 40th episode.

Amphibia cast and crew

Actors like Brenda Song, Justin Felbinger, Bill Farmer, Amanda Leighton, James Pattrick Stuart, Sam Riegel, Eden Reigel, Dee Bradley Baker, Stephen Root, Laila Berzins, Troy Baker, Jack McBrayer, Kaitlyn Robrock, Haley Tju, and Brian Maillard voice different characters of the show. The show is directed by Derek Kirk Kim, Bert Yun, Kyler Spears, Jennifer Strickland, and Joseph D.Johnson whereas Andrew Sorcini edited the show. T.J hill composed the music of all the episodes of the show. Matt Braly wrote the screenplay of the show.

Amphibia plot

The show revolves around a character called Anne Boonchuy who finds a treasure chest that sends her to Amphibia, a world full of frogs, toads, and giant insects. With the help from Sprig, Anne must adjust to this new life in the world Amphibia where she discovers her first true friendship in her life The second season started on a good note where Anne decides to disaster-proof the farm and on the road to Newtopia, Sprig loads for adventure but Hop Pop’s road rules threaten to spoil Sprig’s fun plans. Till now, Anne and the Planters have invited some old adversaries over for a dinner to try to bury the hatchet. Anne and her friends then team up to enter the Wartwood Battle of the Bands Contest.

Promo Image: Still from Amphibia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.