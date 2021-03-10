Amruta Subhash 'grateful' For Being Offered Roles Of 'vulnerable Characters'

Actor Amruta Subhash made her mark in Bollywood by featuring in Gully Boy as well as the popular Netflix show Sacred Games. She is a graduate of the National School Of Drama and she began her career by working in several experimental theatre plays and Marathi movies. Amruta Subhash can be seen as a part of the cast of the trending Netflix show Bombay Begums. In an interview, she addresses the fact that her role in the show makes her vulnerable and she is grateful for that.

Amruta Subhash expresses gratitude

In an interview with Firstpost, Amruta Subhash said that she promptly signed up for the role of Lily in Bombay Begums mainly because of Alankriti Shrivastava. Amruta added that she was hoping to work with Alankriti after seeing her previous movie Lipstick Under My Burkha. Furthermore, she praised the writing of Alankriti and said that Alankriti gives a lot of freedom to her characters as well as tries to portray what the characters are going through in a perfect manner.

Initially, Alankriti wasn't convinced about Amruta playing the role of Lily. However, after the suggestion of casting director Shruti Mahajan of taking an audition of Amruta, Alankriti was impressed and she gave her the role of Lily. Amruta said that casting directors like Shruti save us from getting typecast. She continued and praised the depth of her character and added that she was fortunate to get the role of Lily.

Later on, she said that her role was tough as it required dancing skills. She then talked about how she spent a whole day training with a very senior bar-dancer Reshma who taught her how to move the body like bar dancers. She even thanked Reshma who gave her understanding of the character and guided her like a mentor.

Amruta found her role difficult because she needed the strength to dance continuously for many hours. She said that although Reshma taught her everything still she needed a strong body and had to follow a certain regime to do that kind of dancing. On being asked about how she feels about her character, Amruta replied that her character taught her how to survive daily battles and have the capacity and will to dream even after being surrounded by so many problems. In the end, the actor says that women in their life are slotted to the limits of their gender but every woman should go beyond those slots and try to be something out-of-the-box.

Image Credits: @amrutasubhash Instagram