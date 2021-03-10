Amruta Subhash Introduces All Begums Who Created 'Bombay Begums', Says She Is 'grateful'

Netflix’s recently released show Bombay Begums has created a massive buzz amongst netizens. Featuring Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami and others, the series hit the OTT platform on Monday, March 8. Now, just days after its release, actor Amruta Subhash took to her Instagram space to share her gratitude towards the entire team of Bombay Begums.

Amruta Subhash shares love for all Begums

The post shared by the actor consists of a slew of behind-the-scenes images from the sets of Bombay Begum. She introduced all the Begums who ultimately pieced together the entire show with sheer ‘hard work’. The actor specially thanked the creator of the show Alankrita and expressed that she will forever be grateful to meet her.

Today.. I want you all to meet the Begums who created Begums with their hard work! Meet our creator @alankrita601 . I am grateful to life that I met her. She, along with her team created us! Swipe left to find @bornila who has directed three of our episodes. And then swipe left to find our Begums team! @payalbhatiamua thank you for my hair and make up. READ | 'Bombay Begums' cast: Amruta Subhash as Lily wins all of her fans' hearts

From thanking her makeup artist to cheering the entire team, the actor appeared to be elated with the response the show has garnered so far. Although Amruta did not have a picture of all the behind-the-scenes heroes of the show, the actor shared she was utterly blessed to have such a great time by her side. She further wrote,

@aashna_singh, @sreejazz, @additiseth, @itiagarwal, @mishra.sakshi, @divvyanidhhi Love you all my team. So sorry I don’t have your photos @shrutiguptedesigns @roycharu but so blessed to have you all. And Yes.. @shrutimahajancasting thank you so much for visualising me as lily! Grateful to you all. Want to share all the love Bombay Begums is getting with you all.

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the star heaped praises for the actor. While some seemed impressed with her character Lily, many others went on to congratulate Amruta. Heart and smiley emoticons flooded the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

