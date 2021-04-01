Amy Poehler To Develop An Animated Musical About Cinderella's Stepsisters With Netflix

Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler is set to narrate a story through the villain's eyes by developing a new animated musical comedy, Steps on Netflix, focusing on the story of Cinderella's Stepsisters. The musical comedy will have songs from Garfunkle & Oates and will take Cinderella's Stepsisters on a rollercoaster journey which will end with them getting their own fairytale happy endings after being overlooked by the Prince in Cinderella.

Amy Poehler to develop a spin-off to Cinderella on Netflix

The streaming platform recently announced that Steps is on the list of the upcoming Netflix movies and described it to be a spin on the classic story of Cinderella. According to CBR, the screenplay will be penned by Riki Lindhome and the songs will be written by Riki and Kate Micucci who is best known as Garfunkel and Oates a musical-comedy duo. They will also be the executive producers of Steps. Amy Poehler's Paper Kite Production will be bankrolling the movie. The movie is going to be directed by Alyce Tzue who won an Academy Award for her film Soar. Alyce told CBR that the stepsisters are going to be Asian immigrants entering the fairytale world and said that during the times when the US is facing a lot of hate crimes against the Asian community she feels grateful to be given a chance to work with such a great team. She further shared that she cannot wait to introduce Steps to the world.

Amy Poehler talks about 'Steps'

Talking about the project, Amy told CBR that she is excited to work with Netflix again and says that Steps is a joyful and much-needed story. She is thrilled that she will be working with Riki, kate and Alyce on the project and cannot wait for it to go on floors. Steps marks the third collaboration between Amy and Netflix. She made her debut as a director in 2019 with her movie Wine Country on the streaming platform and Amy Poehler's latest directorial Moxie also released on Netflix on March 3 this year.

Netflix has created a vast number of original animated series and Steps is the latest addition to it. The list of animated series that released the latest on Netflix include The Willoughbys, Over the Moon, Back to the Outback, Apollo 10 ½: A Space-Age Adventure, The Sea Beast and many more.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Parks and Recreation Instagram)