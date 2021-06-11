Amybeth McNulty Roped In For The Upcoming Season Four Of 'Stranger Things'

Actor Amybeth McNulty is popularly known for her role as Anne Shirley in the show Anne with an E. The actor has now been offered a role in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things in its upcoming fourth season. Read on to know what role she will be playing as a part of the Stranger Things 4 cast.

Amybeth McNulty becomes a part of the Stranger Things 4 cast

According to the reports of Irish Mirror, Amybeth McNulty will appear in the fourth season of the Netflix series Stranger Things. McNulty, who is originally from Letterkenny but now lives in the United States, will play Vickie in the popular show. The show is scheduled to return to the screens later this year or early next year. The character, according to the streaming network, is a cool, fast-talking nerd who catches the attention of one of our beloved heroes.

McNulty, who previously appeared in another major Netflix production, Anne with an E, is one of four new cast members for the upcoming season. Myles Truitt who played Queen Sugar in Black Lightning, Regina Ting Chen who featured in Queen of the South, and Grace Van Dien who featured in Charlie Says will also be seen in the fourth season of Stranger Things on Netflix. Robert 'Freddy Krueger' Englund is the other fresh addition to the cast.

What happened in season 3 of Stranger Things on Netflix?

Last season, the series, which has gained a large fanbase due in part to its nostalgia for the 1980s, left viewers distraught with the apparent death of fan-favourite character Jim Hopper played by David Harbour due to an explosion in a Soviet facility beneath the Starcourt Mall. However, a teaser trailer revealed that he was alive and well in the Soviet Union. The season was left on s cliffhanger as always.

Joyce Byers, played by Winona Ryder, could be seen taking her boys, Will played by Noah Schnapp and Jonathan, as well as Eleven portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown, out of the Indiana town of Hawkins to make a fresh start at the end of season three. The new characters, on the other hand, have ties to Hawkins High, implying that the Byers aren't done with Hawkins just yet. They will stay in the town and fight the problems.

Image: Amybeth McNulty/ Stranger Things TV on Instagram

