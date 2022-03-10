Last Updated:

'Anamika' Twitter Review: Sunny Leone Impresses Netizens In Her OTT Debut Series

Sunny Leone made a blockbuster entry on the OTT platform with her action spy thriller series 'Anamika'. Check out the Twitter reviews of the series.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
anamika

Image: Instagram/@sunnyleone


Sunny Leone made an impactful debut in the OTT space with Vikram Bhatt's directorial web series titled Anamika. Essaying the role of an intelligence agent, the actor picked a challenging and new avatar for her debut in the web series. Released on March 10 on MX Player, the show is garnering fame as netizens are leaving positive feedback for the series. 

From the plot of the show to Leone's stellar performance, Anamika has successfully grabbed the attention of the audience. Check out the Twitter verdict of the fans as well as reputed critics of the industry reviewing Sunny Leone's Anamika

Sunny Leone in Anamika season 1

The plot of the series revolves around Sunny Leone's titular role who suffers from amnesia. However, the fierce character remembers being saved by Dr Prashant from a deadly accident, whom she later marries. Apart from Sunny Leone, the MX Player web series also features Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Sonnalli Seygall, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan in pivotal roles.

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The trailer of the series created a major buzz as fans were excited to see Sunny Leone in a new and fierce avatar of a spy agent carrying out daredevil stunts. She can be seen plotting to gain an advantage from the secret government organisations.

Anamika Twitter review

Fans were left impressed with the 40-year-old actor's stellar performance as one fan wrote, ''Sunny Leone gives tremendous acting in Avantika series ,got impressed with her new avatar in the series. Must have look and watch the series'' while another fan wrote, ''I never believe that she is Sunny Leone! Go for!!! watch it mind blowing performance by her .....I want to say that. A best actress always impress us with her transformation and now it's time for Sunny Leone.''

The comments section reflected several fans' amazement over Leone's ability to execute the tough role so perfectly. Many believed that the role suited her and brought out her acting prowess. Many wished to see her take up more such roles often as one netizen tweeted, ''Sunny Leone is very underrated actress,she did very good roles uptill now but her role in #Anamika stands iut as the best one.. Best in her career.''

Image: Instagram/@sunnyleone

